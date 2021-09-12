'No Americans left behind' in Afghanistan was a ‘blatant lie’: Lt. Col. Oliver North

Lt. Col. Oliver North slammed the Biden administration’s "blatant lie" for vowing to get Americans and allies out before the Afghanistan withdrawal, arguing everyone wants "accountability" during an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures."

LT. COL. OLIVER NORTH: I talked with veterans of this war, Gold Star families, those who had been there when this whole incredibly aborted operation took place. And everybody wants one thing, and that's accountability. Hopefully there's going to be accountability as to why they gave away Bagram, one of the best military bases in the world. … Why did they give it away? It wasn't taken by the Taliban, it was given to the Taliban.

JOHN RATCLIFFE: AFGHANISTAN ‘MOST PROFOUND LOSS FOR THE UNITED STATES CERTAINLY IN OUR LIFETIME’

The promise was at the very beginning of this, no Americans left behind. It was a blatant lie. And there's so much anger out there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: