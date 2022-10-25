Nancy Pelosi scoffs at idea 'anybody' would vote for a Republican, in New York Times interview

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., expressed disbelief that "anybody" would vote for Republicans, in an interview with The New York Times on Monday.

The paper pressed Pelosi on "troubling" data for Democrats this November. But Pelosi "rejected the suggestion that late-breaking trends seem to favor Republicans," according to The Times.

"Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people," she said, before bashing Republicans’ campaign strategy as "endless lying and endless money."

In recent media interviews, the Democrat has spurned polls showing GOP-favored issues like the economy and crime are what voters care about the most. Pelosi argued last week to MSNBC that abortion rights were still a top concern for the majority of women and independents.

To the Times, Pelosi also "disputed the idea that abortion was fading as a driving issue."

"You think that. You go think that," she said to Republicans. "I can tell you, it is not in the rearview mirror."

Record high inflation and high gas prices have made the economy the number one issue for a majority of voters. While the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision made abortion a higher priority with some voters, Republicans have gained back the edge they had months ago, leading with voters by 2.2% on average, according to Real Clear Politics.

Pelosi has urged Democrats to change the subject, dismissing inflation as a "global phenomenon."

"The fight is not about inflation," she claimed on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday. Pelosi added her party should focus their efforts on the "cost of living" and about "getting out the vote."

When asked by host Margaret Brennan if she plans to remain speaker, Pelosi refused to answer.

Pelosi's time as House Speaker may be ending, if Republicans meet expectations and take the House in the midterms. Fox News Power Rankings predict the GOP will win a 15-seat majority.