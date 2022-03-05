Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg warns Putin 'does not bluff'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg reflected on the Biden administration's inaction and forecasted the Russian advance into Ukraine Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."

KEITH KELLOGG: It's pretty simple. We are heading into act II of a multi-act play. It's probably a Greek tragedy when you look at it. And what I mean by that is, we're going to reach a point where [Putin's] got to go into the city of Kyiv, into the built-up areas. He's probably going to have to go back to the old Soviet-style use of artillery, which will be massive, and start to take down that city. And he's going to use every weapon he has … which will include cluster-bombs to take down that city. It's a city of about 3 million.

Putin does not bluff. When he said he was coming to Ukraine, he's going to go into Ukraine. And we should have been building up armaments back then. We didn't. We waited. And part of the reason we said, is because we believed if we did, it was going to be escalatory. Well, now we're too late. But if we had been reacting, let's say, six weeks ago … we could have trained up pilots [who] are current pilots in the Ukrainian Air Force on things like the A-10 and then transfer those weapons systems to … Ukraine. It doesn't take a year to train a new pilot. You're taking a pilot, putting him on a new platform, or giving him more ammunition, doing something. … Earlier on, we delayed.

