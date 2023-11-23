Hostage release delayed until at least Friday, Israel-Hamas negotiations ongoing
A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has been delayed until at least Friday as negotiations for the release of hostages held by the terror group are ongoing. Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi did not explain the reasons for the delay and it remains unclear when the cease-fire will begin. The Israeli government has said that Hamas has agreed to release at least 50 hostages of the roughly 240 that were taken captive in the Oct. 7 attacks in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
The Israel Defense Forces said soldiers with the Givati Brigade found tunnel shafts, a model of an IDF armored vehicle and a wall simulating the security fence in Gaza while conducting operations at the headquarters of Hamas' Northern Brigade located in the Sheikh Zayed neighborhood.
The neighborhood is where many senior members of Hamas live, according to the IDF, and there are outposts used by the terrorist organization's Nukhba forces located among civilians.
Operations by IDF troops were conducted at an outpost where several tunnel shafts, including one 50 meters deep and 7 meters wide, were located.
"A scaled-down model simulating an IDF armored fighting vehicle and a wall simulating the security fence of Gaza were also located in the area," the IDF said.
IDF troops also reported finding many weapons, launch complexes with a lathe for rocket production and underground pits used to launch rockets. Dozens of terrorists were also found in the area and eliminated, according to the IDF.
The outpost was destroyed after the operation.
Another operation in the same area revealed "many weapons in a vehicle that was apparently used by Hamas terrorists during the brutal massacre on October 7th inside a mosque," the IDF concluded.
The release of hostages from Gaza will not happen before Friday, Israel said Wednesday.
Hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas were progressing and continued into Wednesday, the Office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on behalf of Israel National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi.
Both sides of the conflict agreed this week to a temporary ceasefire to begin Thursday morning.
The pause in fighting is for humanitarian purposes, including the release of the hostages. It was believed the captives would be released Thursday.
Qatari negotiators helped broker the ceasefire agreement, which is excepted to take effect at 10 a.m. local time Thursday.
Under the terms of the deal, Hamas has agreed to release dozens of hostages in tandem with Israel agreeing to release Palestinian prisoners on a 3-to-1 ratio.
Fox News’ Trey Yingst reported Hamas leaders would release one hostage for every three Palestinians that Israel releases from its prisons.
Israel is set to swap 150 Palestinian detainees for 50 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza. Hume described the deal as "not good" from a military perspective, but explained that Israel is known for making lopsided deals in order to rescue Israeli citizens being held hostage.
"Israel has a long history of going to extraordinary lengths to get its people back, captive Israeli citizens, and they have made deals far more unequal than this in the past. So, this is what they do, and it is deeply embedded in Israeli tradition," Hume said, later adding that this is a "very difficult situation to deal with."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday he told U.S. President Joe Biden that he will press ahead with the war after a cease-fire expires. Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial incursion by Hamas.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
The Israel Defense Forces is encouraging residents in Gaza City to take advantage of a "local tactical pause of military activity" and evacuate to the humanitarian zone south of Wadi Gaza.
The local pause for humanitarian purposes will take place between 10:00 and 14:00 in the al-Salam and al-Manara neighborhoods in Khan Yunis.
"Residents of Gaza City, especially the neighborhoods of the Old City of Jabalia and Shuja’iya, we urge you to evacuate your residential areas immediately in order to preserve your safety via the Salah al-Din Road until 16:00, to reach the south of Wadi Gaza and the humanitarian zone," the IDF wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The IDF said for residents to contact them through text or at @gaza_saver on Telegram if evacuation paths are blocked as Hamas is trying to prevent the move south.
"For your safety, you must stay in southern Gaza, specifically in the humanitarian zone in al-Mawasi, which allows the appropriate conditions for your protection and that of your loved ones. We encourage you to seize the time and move south!" the IDF wrote.
