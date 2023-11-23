Hostage release delayed until at least Friday, Israel-Hamas negotiations ongoing

The Israel Defense Forces said soldiers with the Givati Brigade found tunnel shafts, a model of an IDF armored vehicle and a wall simulating the security fence in Gaza while conducting operations at the headquarters of Hamas' Northern Brigade located in the Sheikh Zayed neighborhood.

The neighborhood is where many senior members of Hamas live, according to the IDF, and there are outposts used by the terrorist organization's Nukhba forces located among civilians.

Operations by IDF troops were conducted at an outpost where several tunnel shafts, including one 50 meters deep and 7 meters wide, were located.

"A scaled-down model simulating an IDF armored fighting vehicle and a wall simulating the security fence of Gaza were also located in the area," the IDF said.

IDF troops also reported finding many weapons, launch complexes with a lathe for rocket production and underground pits used to launch rockets. Dozens of terrorists were also found in the area and eliminated, according to the IDF.

The outpost was destroyed after the operation.

Another operation in the same area revealed "many weapons in a vehicle that was apparently used by Hamas terrorists during the brutal massacre on October 7th inside a mosque," the IDF concluded.