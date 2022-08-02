Taiwan thanks Pelosi for 'support' during controversial visit, saying island is 'not alone'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Taiwanese government thanked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for stopping in Taiwan during her tour of Asian allied countries, saying that the congressional delegation shows that Taiwan is "not alone."

A flurry of statements from international authorities were published Tuesday after Pelosi officially touched down in Taiwan, directly defying Chinese pressure to abort the trip.

While the People's Republic of China wrote harshly against the delegation's visit, Taiwanese officials were grateful.

"Welcome to #Taiwan, [Speaker Pelosi] ! Thank you and the congressional delegation for traveling all the way to show your support," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on social media. The message contained photos of the delegation posing on the tarmac with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu Chao-hsieh.

"It's wheels down for the top-flight congressional delegation led by [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] and comprising [Reps. Gregory Meeks, Mark Takano, Suzan DelBene, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Andy Kim.] Minister Wu welcomed our faithful US friends and wished them a superb visit," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said via social media.

The ministry added, "Taiwan is not alone!"

Pelosi posted her own photos from the tarmac with a message of support for Taiwan as a partner of the U.S.

"Our visit reiterates that America stands with Taiwan: a robust, vibrant democracy and our important partner in the Indo-Pacific," Pelosi said.

China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait, the relatively narrow strip of ocean between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese mainland. The Chinese military has frequently sent planes into the area, testing Taiwan's air defense zone.