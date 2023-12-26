CNN asks Israeli spokesperson if children are 'justifiable enemies' in heated clash

Israeli spokeswoman Tal Heinrich sparred with CNN host Brianna Keilar as the latter appeared to suggest Israel viewed children as enemies in the war against Hamas.

Heinrich was featured on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. As she explained Hamas’ use of women and children to harm soldiers, Keilar repeatedly interrupted to suggest Heinrich was justifying attacking children.

Heinrich explained, "Our troops are finding, right now, on the ground, in certain neighborhoods in Gaza, pictures of children, women with guns, Hamas uniform tailored for children. And Hamas terrorists that we have arrested—"

"Does that make the children justifiable enemies to you? Is that what you’re saying?" Keilar interjected.

Keilar repeated, "Does that make all of the children justifiable enemies to you? I mean, you’re raising the specter of them being used in military uniform."

"This is not what I’m saying," Heinrich answered.

After given some time, she explained, "I’m saying that a Hamas terrorist that we have interrogated has admitted in the interrogation that Hamas are exploiting children, they’re using them to transport ammunition. That is outrageous! Where is UNICEF? No, of course not!"

Israel recently called out the United Nations for overwhelmingly voting in favor of calling for a cease-fire in the war without also condemning Hamas for the initial Oct. 7 attack which resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 Israelis.

Prior in the segment, Keilar pressed Heinrich on images showing the results of Israel bombing the region.

"Tal, when you see those pictures coming out of Gaza, do you see why some people don’t have hope looking at those pictures?" Keilar asked.

"It’s heartbreaking," Heinrich interjected. "Well, we are in the middle of a war that Israel did not start, and did not want."

"It is prosecuting it forcefully, and you see the pictures here," Keilar said.

"When Hamas started this war — hope and peace and a better future for the region — that is the greatest enemy of terrorists. Once we eliminate these terrorists, we eliminate the rule. We hope that there will be other voices, pragmatic ones that want to work with us towards peace. This is what we want. We want to live in this region peacefully. That’s what Israelis have always wanted. But first, Hamas must be gone, and then we hope that the Palestinian society will de-radicalize," Heinrich said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made similar points in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Monday while also criticizing countries for refusing to blame Hamas for the devastation.

"To render this cruel and cynical strategy ineffective," Netanyahu wrote, "the international community must place the blame for these casualties squarely on Hamas. It must recognize that Israel is fighting the bigger battle of the civilized world against barbarism."

