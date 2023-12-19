IDF says it killed top Hamas financier, Israel strikes south Gaza
The Israel Defense Force announced Tuesday morning that it has killed a prominent financier who helped funnel tens of millions of dollars to fund Hamas' military forces, salaries and war activities. Israeli forces continued their offensive in Gaza, raiding a hospital in the north and hitting the south with airstrikes.
Gun ownership in California’s Jewish community is spiking as Jews take self-defense into their own hands while the war in Israel continues raging, according to a rabbi who trains the community on gun safety.
"Magen Am’s mission is to train and empower the community to deter and respond to security threats. We're trying to give everybody the tool to be empowered to protect themselves," Los Angeles-based Rabbi Yossi Eilfort said in a video produced by the NRA exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital.
Eilfort is an NRA instructor and founder of Magen Am USA, the only Jewish, nonprofit organization licensed on the West Coast to provide armed security services.
Magen Am, which operates in LA as well as Phoenix, trains volunteers and community members in extensive classes on gun safety, hand-to-hand self-defense, de-escalation, verbal tactics and the use of intermediate weapons such as Tasers or batons.
The video features a few women who Eilfort and Magen Am have trained on gun safety, as well as security personnel who work with the company to strengthen protection around Jewish institutions, such as schools and synagogues.
"Magen Am means ‘nation’s shield.’ I like to say we're like a shield. Were about 30-30-30: Where one-third is hired professionals dealing with institutional security; one-third dealing with community training; and then one-third is working with government law enforcement," Eilfort, who is also a former MMA fighter, explained in the video of how Magen Am operates.
War broke out in Israel on Oct. 7 when the terrorist group Hamas launched attacks on the nation, which sparked protests and antisemitic rhetoric stateside as supporters of Palestine took to the streets of cities such as New York and Los Angeles.
"I feel like a target. Explosives have been thrown at the synagogue right behind my house," one woman trained by Magen Am said in the video.
Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this update.
Some ships traveling through the Red Sea are now turning off their tracking systems to avoid being attacked by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, a report says.
The evasive maneuvers come as shippers, including Hapag Lloyd, MSC, Maersk, as well as BP and the oil tanker group Frontline, have announced that they will be rerouting their vessels from the area and sending them around South Africa instead.
The news agency, citing data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), reports that four MSC container ships in the Red Sea have had their transponders shut off since Sunday. The company on Saturday announced its intentions to avoid the area.
Other ships are trying to obscure their whereabouts by pinging their locations as being somewhere else when approaching the Yemen coastline, Ioannis Papadimitriou, a senior freight analyst at Vortexa – a ship tracking company – told Reuters.
Some ships reportedly have armed guards on board. At least 11 cargo vessels that passed through the Suez Canal are currently anchored in the Red Sea between Sudan and Saudi Arabia, Reuters also reported, citing LSEG data.
Fox Business' Greg Norman and Reuters contributed to this update.
The Israel Defense Forces conducted an overnight raid at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, according to the church that runs the hospital.
The facility was the scene of an explosion early in the war that killed dozens of Palestinians, and which an Associated Press investigation later determined was likely caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.
IDF soldiers destroyed a wall at the hospital's front entrance and detained most of the hospital staff, said Don BInder, a pastor at St. George's Anglican Cathedral, which operates the hospitals. In a Facebook post, Binder said the raid left just two doctors, four nurses and two janitors to tend to over 100 seriously wounded patients, with no running water or electricity.
“It has been a great mercy for the many wounded in Gaza City that we were able to keep our Ahli Anglican Hospital open for so long,” Binder wrote late Monday. “That ended today.”
The IDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Israeli military has claimed other hospitals in Gaza have been used as terror bases by Hamas, sharing video of weapons recovered at those sites and tunnels underneath the facilities. Hospital staff have denied the Israeli accusations.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
Israeli forces continued to bombard Gaza on Tuesday, hitting the southern part of the country with airstrikes that killed at least 28 Palestinians.
A strike on a home in Rafah where displaced people were sheltering killed at least 25 people, including a 2-year-old boy and his newborn sister, and another strike killed at least three people, according to Associated Press journalists who saw the bodies arrive at two local hospitals early Tuesday.
Rafah, which is in the southern part of Gaza where Israel has told Palestinians to seek shelter, has been repeatedly bombarded in recent days, as Israel has struck what it says are militant targets across the territory, often killing large numbers of civilians.
The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza claims nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, and 1.9 million displaced, since the start of the war on Oct. 7 — the day Hamas led a terrorist attack on Israel and slaughtered 1,200 Israelis.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
