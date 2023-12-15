Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Biden admin's defensive posture toward Iran-backed Houthi rebels 'makes no sense,' says Gen. Keane

Iran proxies continue attacks from Yemen on ships in Red Sea

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jack Keane: We have every reason to worry about heightened terror threats Video

Jack Keane: We have every reason to worry about heightened terror threats

Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane joined ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss heightened terror threats globally after police arrested 4 members of Hamas in Europe.

Fox News senior strategic analyst, retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane, told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that the U.S. can defend itself, and there is no reason not to shut down the Houthi rebels attacking U.S. ships and bases. The interview came on the heels of further attacks by the Iran-backed rebels on cargo ships in the Red Sea.

BIDEN'S TIMIDITY MAKES 'THE LIKELIHOOD OF ANOTHER 9/11 GROW EVERY DAY,' LINDSEY GRAHAM SAYS

GEN. JACK KEANE: I am absolutely stunned that we're still sitting there in a defensive mode. I mean, obviously, we have the capability to defend ourselves. There's no disputing that. But to shut these people down, you have to take away their capability to do it. So you go after that. You go after the rockets. You go after the missiles you've left at storage sites. You go after their entire command and control system. We have very good intelligence on the Houthis, to be sure. And I also believe you go after the Iranians on this because they're really calling the shots here. Make no mistake about it, why we're still in this defensive role makes no sense to me whatsoever. I know there's a multi-task force coming that will escort the ships. But even that, in a sense, is a defensive role. I mean, obviously, it's the right thing to do. I'm not disputing that. But take away the capability that they have and punish them for what they're doing. Otherwise, Iran is going to keep telling them, shoot, shoot and shoot. And that's just going to continue. 

18 January 2021, Yemen, Sanaa: Houthi supporters burn a US flag during a protest in front of the US embassy in Sanaa against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthi rebels movement as a foreign terrorist organization. Photo: Hani Al-Ansi/dpa (Photo by Hani Al-Ansi/picture alliance via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

US DESTROYER IN RED SEA SHOOTS DOWN ANOTHER HOUTHI DRONE

U.S. Navy destroyer USS Mason shot down a Houthi drone coming out of Yemen on Wednesday, a U.S. defense official told Fox News. 

The drone was headed toward USS Mason, which was responding to reports that Houthis were attacking the tanker Ardmore Encounter by using skiffs and then firing two missiles that missed, according to the official. No damage or injuries were initially reported, and the Ardmore Encounter went on its way.

On Nov. 29, an Iranian-made Houthi drone was shot down by U.S. Navy destroyer USS Carney, a military official confirmed to Fox News then. There was no damage to the Carney or any injuries to U.S. personnel onboard. 

Back on Oct. 19, USS Carney shot down the 15 drones and four cruise missiles fired from Yemen in the northern Red Sea during a nine-hour time span using its SM-2 surface-to-air missiles. It did not shoot those down in self-defense, like the drone it shot down Nov. 29. The missiles were headed toward Eilat.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Danielle Wallace, Jennifer Griffin, Liz Friden and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Brig. Gen. Robert Spalding: We need to recognize we're at war with Iran Video

This article was written by Fox News staff.