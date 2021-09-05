Expand / Collapse search
Published
Civil war likely in Afghanistan after US withdrawal, Gen. Milley says: LIVE UPDATES

The general emphasized that maintaining U.S. security and intelligence gathering in the region will be a more difficult task now that the U.S. has left Afghanistan to the Taliban.

Covered by: Brie Stimson

1Post
Milley says civil war in Afghanistan ‘likely’ after US withdrawal

Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a briefing with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, about the end of the war in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In an exclusive television interview with Fox News' Jennifer Griffin in Ramstein, Germany Saturday, General Gen. Mark Milley was asked about the military operation to process 17,000 Afghan evacuees headed for the U.S.

"What they're doing as people come in, they're getting their names registered. They're doing the biometrics. They check their irises. They do their fingerprints. They take a full facial photo," he explained, referencing not only the Department of Homeland Security but officials in the FBI, USAID, the State Department, and Customs and Border Protection. 

The general – who traveled to Germany to thank troops from the U.S. European Command that scrambled to set up the massive tent city on the tarmac of the largest U.S. Airbase and transport hub in Europe – said the base had already processed about 30,000 individuals. 

Posted by Brie Stimson

