Brooklyn subway shooting suspect called police with his location before arrest

Shooting suspect posted dozens of videos about race, violence, mental illness before subway attack

Subway shooting suspect Frank James had posted dozens of videos on social media about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness before he allegedly opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway car on Tuesday.

New York City police on Wednesday said they were still searching for his motive in the attack that left 10 people shot and more injured.

Hours of rambling, bigoted, profanity-laced videos on his YouTube channel seemed to point to a deep, simmering anger.

“This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof, and it’s going to die a violent death,” says James in a video where he takes on the moniker “Prophet of Doom.”

In one message he complained about the treatemnt of Black peoples, saying, “And so the message to me is: I should have gotten a gun, and just started shooting.”

He also gave his opinions about an array of topics, including homelessness, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Black women and 9/11.

James had 12 prior arrests in New York and New Jersey, including for possession of burglary tools, criminal sex act, trespassing, larceny and disorderly conduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.