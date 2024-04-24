Democratic lawyer calls out NY v. Trump trial: 'It's an embarrassment to the legal system'

Democratic attorney and former chief counsel to Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee Julian Epstein joined "Brian Kilmeade Radio" Wednesday to discuss why he believes New York City's case against former President Trump is "outrageous" and an "embarrassment to the legal system."

JULIAN EPSTEIN: This is an outrageous case. It's an embarrassment to the legal system that this case is being brought. The notion, the theory that we heard on Monday from the prosecution, that this is about election interference because the Trump campaign was trying to suppress bad stories. Suppressing bad stories is not election interference. Everyone does it. Nondisclosure agreements are perfectly legal. If suppressing bad news were election interference, then what would one say about the Biden campaign in 2020 that actively used all of its resources to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop case? I mean, that had much more serious implications in terms of the election than the alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2016. You know, everything falls apart, Brian. I mean, the idea that this was election interference, the conduct, the election occurred in November of 2016. The conduct in question here, namely, the recordkeeping, and the failure to disclose this, if there was any obligation as a campaign contribution, all occurred in 2017.

New York prosecutors on Tuesday revealed the other crime they allege that former President Trump was trying to conceal when he allegedly falsified his business records.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. For prosecutors to secure a criminal conviction, they must convince the jury that Trump committed the crime of falsifying business records in "furtherance of another crime."

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.

New York prosecutor Joshua Steinglass on Tuesday said the other crime was a violation of a New York law called "conspiracy to promote or prevent election."

Prosecutors will try to prove that the alleged conspiracy was to conceal a conspiracy to unlawfully promote his candidacy.

