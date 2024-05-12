Anti-Israel protesters disrupt college commencement ceremonies as campus demonstrations continue
Anti-Israel demonstrators have disrupted several commencement ceremonies at colleges across the United States as campus protests remain ongoing.
DePaul University anti-Israel protesters were joined by Chicago alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez Saturday night, according to ABC 7 in Chicago.
DePaul President Robert Manuel said an agreement between university officials and the pro-Palestinian encampment, which has been on the campus quad since April 30, has yet to be reached.
Manuel wrote in a letter he believes demonstrators have "sincere intentions to peacefully protest," but added they've "inadvertently" created public safety issues.
Protesters at DePaul have been urging the university to be more transparent with its investments in Israel, as well as a cease fire in Gaza.
Sigcho-Lopez reportedly supported the demonstrators on campus Saturday night, ABC 7 stated.
A group of protesters were filmed vandalizing the office of UNC Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts on Saturday as part of an anti-Israel demonstration.
One demonstrator was seen writing "LEE ROBERTS IS A FASCIST" and "F--- UNC" in marker on the exterior of the campus building. The protester also wrote on the windows, which were covered in red paint.
The steps were also covered in red paint, and one message on the building read: "YOU SUPPORT GENOCIDE.
"Last week, Roberts removed a Palestinian flag that was hung by protesters and replaced it with an American one.
"This university doesn’t belong to a small group of protesters. It belongs to every citizen of North Carolina," Roberts said at the time. "Everybody in North Carolina, everybody who goes to school here, everybody who lives and works here. The flag represents all of us."
"Take down that flag, and put up another flag, no matter what flag it is – that’s antithetical to who we are, what this university stands for."
A group of students, including keffiyeh-wearing protesters, reportedly walked out of a commencement address given by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on Saturday.
Youngkin was delivering remarks to Virginia Commonwealth University graduates at the Greater Richmond Convention Center at the time of the protest.
The Washington Post reported that the walk-out involved dozens of students.
One sign reportedly read, "Teach Black history," while another said: "Book bans [do not equal] respect for learning.
"Youngkin has been accused of "banning" books in Virginia schools after he signed a bill in 2022 aiming to remove books with adult content from public schools.
At the time, Youngkin said he hoped the law would "enhance education...and make government work better for the people of Virginia."
UC Berkeley's campus-wide commencement ceremony was interrupted on Saturday morning when a large group of anti-Israel protesters began loudly chanting.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the protest included hundreds of demonstrators. The majority of protesters were graduating students, wearing their caps and gowns. Graduating UC Berkeley Law students also protested their graduation ceremony on Friday.
Sydney Roberts, president of the Associated Students of the University of California, was addressing the graduates when her speech was briefly interrupted.
“This wouldn’t be Berkeley without a protest,” she said wryly.
The Chronicle reported that UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ shared some sympathetic words towards the rowdy students.
“They feel passionately about the brutality and the violence in Gaza, tens of thousands of Palestinians killed and the destruction of educational institutions,” she reportedly said, prompting cheers.
