Anti-Israel protesters disrupt college commencement ceremonies as campus demonstrations continue

Office of UNC chancellor vandalized by anti-Israel agitators: 'YOU SUPPORT GENOCIDE'

A group of protesters were filmed vandalizing the office of UNC Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts on Saturday as part of an anti-Israel demonstration.

One demonstrator was seen writing "LEE ROBERTS IS A FASCIST" and "F--- UNC" in marker on the exterior of the campus building. The protester also wrote on the windows, which were covered in red paint.

The steps were also covered in red paint, and one message on the building read: "YOU SUPPORT GENOCIDE.

"Last week, Roberts removed a Palestinian flag that was hung by protesters and replaced it with an American one.

"This university doesn’t belong to a small group of protesters. It belongs to every citizen of North Carolina," Roberts said at the time. "Everybody in North Carolina, everybody who goes to school here, everybody who lives and works here. The flag represents all of us."

"Take down that flag, and put up another flag, no matter what flag it is – that’s antithetical to who we are, what this university stands for."