Anti-Israel protesters target college graduations, disrupt campus life
Anti-Israel protesters are disrupting college graduation ceremonies by demonstrating against the war in Gaza as tent encampments continue to persist on American campuses.
A video has captured an anti-Israel protester disrupting a commencement ceremony at the Moody Center at the University of Texas at Austin.
Footage shows an individual standing on stage and holding a Palestinian flag in front of a podium as the graduation ceremony was ongoing.
Screaming and some jeering appeared to come from the crowd as the protester started walking around the stage.
The clip ends with a security guard escorting the protester off stage, drawing cheers from the audience.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., accused former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of being "quite dismissive of students’ concerns," when she ripped anti-Israel student protesters as being ignorant about Middle Eastern affairs.
"They don’t know very much at all about the history of the Middle East, or, frankly, about history in many areas of the world, including our own country," Clinton recently said.
Specifically, Clinton pointed to an offer her husband, former President Bill Clinton, made to then-Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat when he was in office.
"They don’t know that…an offer was made to Palestinians for a state on 96% of the existing territory occupied by the Palestinians," Clinton said, "with 4% of Israel to be given to reach 100% of the amount of territory that was hoped for."
The former Secretary of State said that her claims about students were based on multiple conversations with young people over the past few months. Anti-Israel student protests have broken out at schools across the country following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel and Israel's subsequent military response.
Students at Princeton University protesting Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza have called an end to their hunger strike after just 10 days.
Princeton Divest Now, the student protest group that is calling for the New Jersey Ivy League university to divest from America’s Middle Eastern ally due to the high civilian death toll in the Gaza Strip, said additional strikers would be continuing their efforts.
"Due to health concerns of the 13 strikers who fasted for 10 days, the first hunger strike wave ended, and the second wave has begun," it wrote in a post shared on Instagram.
It added: "In the tradition of rotary strikes, seven new strikers are indefinitely fasting for a free Palestine."
The end of the "hunger strike" came after members initially vowed not to eat or drink again until a pair of demands were met.
"Participants will abstain from all food and drink (except water) until our demands are met. We commit our bodies to their liberation of Palestine. PRINCETON, hear us now! We will not be moved!" the group wrote in a post on May 3.
