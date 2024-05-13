Anti-Israel protesters target college graduations, disrupt campus life

Video shows student disrupting UT Austin graduation ceremony

A video has captured an anti-Israel protester disrupting a commencement ceremony at the Moody Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

Footage shows an individual standing on stage and holding a Palestinian flag in front of a podium as the graduation ceremony was ongoing.

Screaming and some jeering appeared to come from the crowd as the protester started walking around the stage.

The clip ends with a security guard escorting the protester off stage, drawing cheers from the audience.