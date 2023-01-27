Alex Murdaugh trial coverage: Investigators testify in South Carolina lawyer's double-murder trial

Jurors see sneakers Paul was wearing when he was murdered

Agent Melinda Worley, of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, processed the evidence at the crime scene after Paul and Maggie were shot to death on the family's hunting estate.

At one point, she removed Paul's gray New Balance sneakers from a box and displayed them to the courtroom.

Her hours-long and often tedious testimony has featured her documenting each piece of evidence she collected at the property.

She said she processed the clothing Alex Murdaugh was wearing when first responders arrived.

In the lab, she sprayed his white T-shirt and shorts with LCV (liquid crystal violet) which tests for hemoglobin or blood.

The chemical turns purple if blood is present but can also react with bleach and rust, she added.

“There were several areas of staining that we had presumptive positive results. Several on the front and a few on the back of the T-shirt," she said. "The shorts, there were a few on the front and the back.”

In pretrial motions, the defense aggressively challenged the accuracy of these tests and argued that there was no blood on the white T-shirt.