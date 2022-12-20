Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

Murdaugh murders: Judge orders state to turn over blood-spatter analysis files

Alex Murdaugh is charged with gunning down his wife and son in South Carolina on June 7, 2021

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Prosecutors allege Alex Murdaugh waited one hour before calling police Video

Prosecutors allege Alex Murdaugh waited one hour before calling police

Correspondent Laura Ingle reports the latest on the Murdaugh murder mystery

A South Carolina judge Monday ordered state prosecutors to turn over communications related to a blood-splatter expert who analyzed the white T-shirt Alex Murdaugh wore the night his wife and son were murdered.

"Copies of all written and recorded communications…copies of all electronic or physical documents sent to and received from Mr. Bevel, regardless of mode of transmission" must be disclosed to the defense, Judge Clifton Newman ruled. 

The decision came in response to a motion filed last month from Murdaugh's attorneys accusing the state of trying to present "false testimony." 

Murdaugh, the once powerful scion of a legal dynasty, is slated to go to trial in January for the double slaying of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and his son Paul Murdaugh, 22, on June 7, 2021. 

ALEX MURDAUGH CHARGED WITH TAX EVASION AHEAD OF SC MURDER TRIAL

Alex Murdaugh sits in court with his legal team, including attorney Margaret Fox, during a judicial hearing before Judge Clifton Newman in the Colleton County Courthouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. 

Alex Murdaugh sits in court with his legal team, including attorney Margaret Fox, during a judicial hearing before Judge Clifton Newman in the Colleton County Courthouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.  ((Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images))

Oklahoma-based forensics expert Tom Bevel concluded that the T-shirt is "stained with high-velocity blood spatter resulting from shooting Maggie and Paul."

But Murdaugh's attorneys, Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, allege in their motion there was no "human blood in all areas of the shirt where purported ‘spatter’ is present."

BUSTER MURDAUGH LIVING IN SOUTH CAROLINA AHEAD OF FATHER'S MURDER TRIAL: EXCLUSIVE PICS

In a Feb. 4, 2022, draft report, Bevel allegedly wrote that "the stains on the white T-shirt are consistent with transfers and not back spatter from a bullet wound," according to the filing.

From left, Buster Murdaugh, 26, his mother Maggie Murdaugh, his brother Paul Murdaugh and his father Alex Murdaugh. Alex is accused of fatally shooting Maggie, 52, and their son, Paul, 22, June 7, 2021.

From left, Buster Murdaugh, 26, his mother Maggie Murdaugh, his brother Paul Murdaugh and his father Alex Murdaugh. Alex is accused of fatally shooting Maggie, 52, and their son, Paul, 22, June 7, 2021. (Facebook)

Under pressure from investigators, Murdaugh's lawyers allege that Bevel changed his findings and concluded that there was no "possible way those stains could have been created other than spatter from shooting Paul with a shotgun."

MURDAUGH DOUBLE MURDERS: SOUTH CAROLINA AG DROPS BOAT CRASH CHARGES AGAINST MAN KILLED BEFORE TRIAL

The white T-shirt is a critical piece of evidence for state prosecutors, who have suggested in court papers that the family patriarch shot his wife and son over mounting debts and fear his decades-long corruption schemes would be exposed.

Murdaugh's attorneys argued that understanding how Bevel changed his analysis on the T-shirt is "material to the credibility of his opinions on spatter evidence." 

A booking photo of Alex Murdaugh, 54, embedded in an image of the Colleton County Courthouse where Alex Murdaugh will stand trial on charges that he murdered his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

A booking photo of Alex Murdaugh, 54, embedded in an image of the Colleton County Courthouse where Alex Murdaugh will stand trial on charges that he murdered his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital/ Orange County Department of Corrections)

On Tuesday, Murdaugh's team filed a 12-page motion arguing that evidence related to their client's alleged financial crimes should not be admitted at trial. 

Just last week, the disbarred attorney was hit with a fresh indictment accusing him of nine counts of tax evasion for failing to report $6,954,639 of illegally earned income between 2011 and 2019. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He faces a total of 99 financial crimes charges stemming from 19 indictments.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.