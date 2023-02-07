Alex Murdaugh's clothing may play pivotal role is double murder trial as court resumes Tuesday
Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer, assistant prosecutor and scion of a powerful South Carolina legal dynasty, is charged with the double murder of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.
While Alex Murdaugh’s net worth may have at one point been in the millions, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer’s current ledger is unknown.
Alex is charged with 99 financial crimes alleging he stole more than $9 million going back more than a decade.
Palmetto State Bank CEO and President Jan Malinowski testified Friday that Murdaugh owed the bank $4.2 million as of August 2021.
Prosecutors have argued that Alex was "burning through cash like crazy" and "extremely leveraged,” which they allege was part of his motive in the murders of his son, Paul, and wife, Maggie.
In the financial crimes indictments, Alex Murdaugh allegedly embezzled funds from multiple clients who employed the services of his personal injury law firm and used those funds for personal use.
Alex was once a successful attorney and one of the biggest producers at the law firm founded by his great-grandfather then known as Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick, P.A. , according to trial testimony.
He and his wife owned a home in Edisto Beach, South Carolina — an island south of Charleston in Colleton County — that went up for sale in 2022 and received an all-cash offer of $955,000 in April, according to The Island Packet.
The family’s primary residence, a 1,700-acre hunting property known as Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina, was owned by Maggie. The estate was listed for $3.9 million in 2022.
Other than property, Murdaugh’s assets reportedly include three bank accounts totaling about $10,000, a retirement account worth about $2.1 million, an IRA fund worth between $350,000 and $400,000 and more real estate, according to the Greenville News, citing South Carolina attorneys John Thomas Lay and Peter McCoy, who control the former lawyer’s assets.
She had been in the boat with friends while Paul Murdaugh was driving while intoxicated along the South Carolina coast.
After Paul drunkenly crashed his boat into a bridge, killing Mallory and injuring several others, the Murdaugh family was given special treatment at the crime scene, a lawyer testified Monday.
The victim's distraught mother, Renee Beach, wanted to go down to the Archer Creek Bridge in Beaufort, South Carolina, where the boat crash had occurred, but the scene was cordoned off, the family's attorney Mark Tinsley said.
"[Renee Beach] is told she can’t go down there and just a few minutes later Alex’s father and his wife pulled up in a car and are waved under the tape, and they go down to the bridge, and she was very upset by that," said Tinsley, who represents the Beach family in their wrongful death lawsuit against the Murdaughs.
Alex's father, Randolph Murdaugh III, was the top prosecutor overseeing South Carolina's Lowcountry until 2005 – including Beaufort County where the accident occurred. The family wielded enormous influence in the region.
After witnessing the favoritism shown to the powerful Murdaugh family, Renee Beach called Tinsley – setting in motion an unthinkable spiral of destruction.
Chris Wilson, a South Carolina attorney and longtime friend of Alex Murdaugh, testified last week about his experience witnessing Alex’s downfall, starting when he learned that Alex had been embezzling money from his own law firm.
Wilson had received a call from Alex's law firm partner, Lee Cope, disclosing Murdaugh's decade-long theft of millions.
"That hit you like a thunderbolt," prosecutor Creighton Waters said to Wilson on the witness stand.
"It knocked me down," said Wilson, who appeared distressed. On Sept. 4, 2021, Wilson met Alex and confronted him.
"He broke down crying," Wilson testified. Alex then told him he had been addicted to opioids for more than 20 years and had been stealing the money to feed his habit.
"I was so mad. I had loved the guy for so long, and I probably still loved him a little bit, but I was so mad, and I don’t remember how it ended," said Wilson, who was stunned to learn his best friend was a drug addict. "How did I not know these things or see these things?”
A few hours later, Wilson got a phone call informing him that Alex had been shot in the head.
Waters asked Wilson to describe his reaction.
“What the devil is going on? I thought he tried to kill himself,” he replied.
Alex didn't try to kill himself but hired a former client to shoot him in what he claimed was a murder-suicide attempt, so his older son would get a $10 million life insurance payout.
Wilson was testifying at a hearing, outside of the earshot of the jury, to determine whether evidence of Alex Murdaugh's prior financial crimes can be introduced at his double murder trial to prove motive.
Alex never paid Wilson back. The last time he heard from him was in a text.
“I’m so sorry for the havoc I created for you," Alex wrote. "I would do anything to make it right.”
Two witnesses last week placed Alex Murdaugh at the crime scene minutes before his wife and son were gunned down in a major blow to the once-powerful attorney's alibi.
Paul Murdaugh's close friend and neighbor, Rogan Gibson, took the stand after the lunch break in the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.
Alex is charged with fatally shooting his youngest son with a shotgun and his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, with a rifle near the dog kennels of the family's sprawling hunting estate known as Moselle at about 8:50 p.m. June 7, 2021.
Gibson described the Murdaughs as his "second family."
He had left his black lab, Cash, at the Moselle dog kennels. Paul placed a four-minute call to Gibson at 8:40 and they discussed a possible issue with Cash's tail.
Paul told him he'd take a video of Cash's tail and send it to him as soon as the call disconnected – but it never arrived.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) special agent Kristin Moore, who is with the crime scene unit, testified Monday that she executed a search warrant at Alex's parents' home in Almeda in September 16, 2021.
Officials located a blue, tarp-like raincoat on the third floor of the house during the search.
The hunt for the blue tarp was triggered by a caregiver to Alex's mom, Shelly Smith, who said that Alex came by one week after the double slaying with a balled up blue tarp that appeared to have something inside it.
SLED testified they tested the rain jacket for blood and it tested negative. On cross-examination, Alex's defense attorney Jim Griffin asked Moore to hold up the large, poncho-style rain jacket.
Moore concurred when asked whether the tarp looked too big to use as an everday raincoat.
Griffin objected to any further testimony on the raincoat after Smith insisted she witnessed Alex carrying a tarp inside the house that morning, not a raincoat.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters said in opening statements, the inside of the rain jacket was coated with gun residue.
