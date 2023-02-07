Alex Murdaugh's clothing may play pivotal role is double murder trial as court resumes Tuesday

What is Alex Murdaugh’s net worth?

While Alex Murdaugh’s net worth may have at one point been in the millions, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer’s current ledger is unknown.

Alex is charged with 99 financial crimes alleging he stole more than $9 million going back more than a decade.

Palmetto State Bank CEO and President Jan Malinowski testified Friday that Murdaugh owed the bank $4.2 million as of August 2021.

Prosecutors have argued that Alex was "burning through cash like crazy" and "extremely leveraged,” which they allege was part of his motive in the murders of his son, Paul, and wife, Maggie.

In the financial crimes indictments, Alex Murdaugh allegedly embezzled funds from multiple clients who employed the services of his personal injury law firm and used those funds for personal use.

Alex was once a successful attorney and one of the biggest producers at the law firm founded by his great-grandfather then known as Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick, P.A. , according to trial testimony.

He and his wife owned a home in Edisto Beach, South Carolina — an island south of Charleston in Colleton County — that went up for sale in 2022 and received an all-cash offer of $955,000 in April, according to The Island Packet.

The family’s primary residence, a 1,700-acre hunting property known as Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina, was owned by Maggie. The estate was listed for $3.9 million in 2022.

Other than property, Murdaugh’s assets reportedly include three bank accounts totaling about $10,000, a retirement account worth about $2.1 million, an IRA fund worth between $350,000 and $400,000 and more real estate, according to the Greenville News, citing South Carolina attorneys John Thomas Lay and Peter McCoy, who control the former lawyer’s assets.