Alex Murdaugh double murder trial to continue day after bombshell SnapChat revelation
Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced scion of a powerful legal family in South Carolina, is on trial for the double murder of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021, at the family's sprawling hunting estate in Colleton County.
The Murdaugh’s, a prominent Democratic family, had maintained control of the legal system in the southwest corner of South Carolina known as the Lowcountry for about a century.Alex
Murdaugh’s great grandfather, Randolph Murdaugh Sr., founded a single person law firm in 1910 in Hampton which would over decades grow to be the most prominent personal injury practice in the region. It was Randolph Murdaugh Sr. who in 1920 won the open seat for 14th Circuit Solicitor, the head prosecutor presiding over five counties.
The Murdaugh family maintained unbroken control of the solicitor’s office for 86 years. Most recently, Alex Murdaugh's father served as Solicitor of the 14th Circuit, from 1987 to 2005. Afterward, Alex Murdaugh stayed on as an assistant prosecutor until he was disbarred.
Richard "Buster" Murdaugh Jr. -- the lone surviving son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer and accused killer Alex Murdaugh -- has been attending the murder trial taking place at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, SC.
His mother, Maggie Murdaugh, and 22-year-old brother, Paul Murdaugh, were shot to death by different firearms on the family's sprawling hunting estate known as Moselle in Colleton County on June 7, 2021. His father, Alex Murdaugh, wasn't charged in the slayings until 13 months later.
Buster and longtime girlfriend, Brooklynn White, both 26, have reportedly been living in a modest one-bedroom Hilton Head Island condominium in the months leading up to the trial. The pair have been spotting sitting together behind the defense in court.
Prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh attempted to have himself killed in a botcher suicide for hire plot in September 2021 so that Buster could collect on a $10 million life insurance policy.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced in 2021 a fresh probe into the mysterious demise of Stephen Smith, a former high school classmate of Buster, based on evidence gathered during the investigation into Maggie and Paul's murders.
Smith was found dead in the middle of a country road in Hampton, SC, in July 2015. The 19-year-old's car was three miles away and out of gas.
Paul Murdaugh was 22 when authorities say he and his mother, Maggie, were shot to death with different firearms near dog kennels on the family's hunting estate in Colleton County, SC.
His father, Alex Murdaugh, dialed 911 that night of June 7, 2021, to report the double slaying. He was charged in the double murder 13 months later.
At the time of his death, Paul was facing pending boating under the influence charges in connection to the 2019 death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
Alex Murdaugh, a former defense attorney and assistant prosecutor, has been accused of confronting other injured teen passengers of the fatal 2019 boat crash at the hospital, telling them not to speak to law enforcement. He allegedly later launched a "whisper campaign" to make it seem like another teen, Connor Cook, had crashed the boat, not his own son.
Paul Murdaugh allegedly used a credit card belonging to his mother, Maggie, and ID belonging to elder brother Buster Murdaugh, to illegally purchase alcohol while underage from a convenience store owned by Parker’s Corporation earlier that day. The boat Paul Murdaugh was driving that evening belonged partially to Maggie and partially to Alex Murdaugh.
Alex Murdaugh, 54, the once powerful scion of a South Carolina legal dynasty, is on trial for the double murders of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.
Murdaugh himself dialed 911 from the family's sprawling hunting estate known as Moselle in Colleton County, SC, to report the double slaying, launching a 13-month probe.
Prosecutors say Murdaugh attempted to take his own life in a concocted suicide for hire scheme in September 2021. But the unsuccessful roadside shooting, he says, was intended so that his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, could collect on a $10 million life insurance policy.
Before he was charged with the murders, Murdaugh was indicted in schemes to defraud a slew of former legal clients of out millions of dollars in settlement money. They included the family of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, a deaf quadriplegic man and a highway patrolman among others.
