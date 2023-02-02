Alex Murdaugh double murder trial to continue day after bombshell SnapChat revelation

Who is Buster Murdaugh?

Richard "Buster" Murdaugh Jr. -- the lone surviving son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer and accused killer Alex Murdaugh -- has been attending the murder trial taking place at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, SC.

His mother, Maggie Murdaugh, and 22-year-old brother, Paul Murdaugh, were shot to death by different firearms on the family's sprawling hunting estate known as Moselle in Colleton County on June 7, 2021. His father, Alex Murdaugh, wasn't charged in the slayings until 13 months later.

Buster and longtime girlfriend, Brooklynn White, both 26, have reportedly been living in a modest one-bedroom Hilton Head Island condominium in the months leading up to the trial. The pair have been spotting sitting together behind the defense in court.

Prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh attempted to have himself killed in a botcher suicide for hire plot in September 2021 so that Buster could collect on a $10 million life insurance policy.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced in 2021 a fresh probe into the mysterious demise of Stephen Smith, a former high school classmate of Buster, based on evidence gathered during the investigation into Maggie and Paul's murders.

Smith was found dead in the middle of a country road in Hampton, SC, in July 2015. The 19-year-old's car was three miles away and out of gas.