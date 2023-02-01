Go Back
  Published
    15 Images

    Photo Gallery: See photos from day 6 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial

  • A man wearing a white, dress shirt is escorted out of a police vehicle by armed officers.
    Alex Murdaugh is led into Colleton County court.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • Two men wearing suits walk outside of a courthouse.
    Buster Murdaugh and John Marvin Murdaugh arrive at the courthouse.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • A man wearing a suit and red tie enters a courthouse.
    Lt. Britt Dove is expected to testify in court today.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Men examine documents inside a courtroom.
    Defense attorney Phillip Barber and Jim Griffin are shown the state’s exhibit evidence by prosecutor John Conrad. 
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • Text message records.
    A message from Alex Murdaugh to his wife Maggie Murdaugh’s phone is exhibited for the court.
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A man looks down while seated inside a courtroom.
    Alex Murdaugh cries while as a video clip from his son Paul’s phone is played in court.
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A man examines evidence on the witness stand inside a courtroom.
    Lt. Britt Dove, SLED agent specialist in computer forensics, returns a cellphone to an evidence bag.
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • A man and women listen intently inside a courtroom.
    Buster Murdaugh and his girlfriend Brooklynn White watch a video clip from Buster’s brother Paul’s phone in court.
    Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool / Fox News
  • A man wearing a suit and a woman wearing a coat exit a courthouse.
    Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White leave for the lunch break.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Three people carry boxes of food into a courthouse.
    Food is delivered to the Colleton County Courthouse for the lunch break.
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Four people walk outside.
    The Murdaugh family return from lunch. (L-R) Lynn Murdaugh, Buster Murdaugh, Brooklynn White, and John Marvin Murdaugh. 
    Mark Sims For Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • A woman wearing a black jacket listens from the gallery inside a courtroom.
    Television journalist Nancy Grace listens to evidence presented in the trial.
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • A man looks at a poster inside a courtroom.
    Prosecutor John Conrad reviews a timeline made by defense attorney Phillip Barber of events on Maggie Murdaugh’s cellphone.
     Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • Three men speak to each other inside a courtroom.
    The defense team confers.
    Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool / Fox News
  • A man is escorted out of a courthouse in handcuffs, by police.
    Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of court by police at the end the sixth day of his trial. 
    Mark Sims for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
