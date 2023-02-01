Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Photo Gallery: See photos from day 6 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial
- Alex Murdaugh is led into Colleton County court.read more
- Buster Murdaugh and John Marvin Murdaugh arrive at the courthouse.read more
- Lt. Britt Dove is expected to testify in court today.read more
- Defense attorney Phillip Barber and Jim Griffin are shown the state’s exhibit evidence by prosecutor John Conrad.read more
- A message from Alex Murdaugh to his wife Maggie Murdaugh’s phone is exhibited for the court.read more
- Alex Murdaugh cries while as a video clip from his son Paul’s phone is played in court.read more
- Lt. Britt Dove, SLED agent specialist in computer forensics, returns a cellphone to an evidence bag.read more
- Buster Murdaugh and his girlfriend Brooklynn White watch a video clip from Buster’s brother Paul’s phone in court.read more
- Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White leave for the lunch break.read more
- Food is delivered to the Colleton County Courthouse for the lunch break.read more
- The Murdaugh family return from lunch. (L-R) Lynn Murdaugh, Buster Murdaugh, Brooklynn White, and John Marvin Murdaugh.read more
- Television journalist Nancy Grace listens to evidence presented in the trial.read more
- Prosecutor John Conrad reviews a timeline made by defense attorney Phillip Barber of events on Maggie Murdaugh’s cellphone.read more
- The defense team confers.read more
- Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of court by police at the end the sixth day of his trial.read more
Photo Gallery: See photos from day 6 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial
Move Forward
- Photo Gallery: See photos from day 6 of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial