2022 midterm election: Republicans, Democrats fight for control of House of Representatives, Senate

Can John Fetterman’s campaign recover after unsteady debate performance? Democrat insiders divided

Questions are swirling over whether Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's Senate campaign can recover following his unsteady debate performance against Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday, with Democratic strategists divided over the issue.

Many critics said Fetterman's health hindered him during the debate, citing his stammered speech and seeming inability to complete certain thoughts throughout the event, while some referred to his performance as an all-out "disaster."

The Democrat began the debate noting his continued recovery from a stroke he suffered earlier in the year, as well as the criticism from the Oz campaign concerning his health, and admitted that he would likely "miss some words" or "mush two words together" throughout the debate.

