2022 midterm election news as Democrats, Republicans race to November

Pro-choice EMILY'S List launches ad hitting NH GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc on abortion

An ad from EMILY'S List claims N.H. Senate nominee Don Bolduc, a Republican, supports banning abortion with no exceptions for the life of the mother.

The ad, released Thursday, features a woman who describes complications with her twin pregnancy, and how in order to save her life, she had a procedure.

"I was facing the loss of my children. My husband was facing the loss of his wife and his children. I needed to live," the woman says, before adding that Bolduc "said we should 'rejoice' the decision to let states completely ban abortion with no exception to save the woman's life," the woman says.

"My decision saved my life, and Don Bolduc shouldn't be able to take that away," she adds.

Abortion has become a major midterm elections issue, as Democrats see the GOP as vulnerable and extreme in pushing bans on abortion. Many Republicans who support the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, including Bolduc, have rejected calls for a federal abortion ban.

The quote in the EMILY'S List ad cites a June 24 speech Bolduc gave, where he criticized SCOTUS "legislating from the bench" before adding that "we got some pretty good decisions out of them, one of them today, why don't we just rejoice that one right now, Roe v. Wade."

"The Supreme Court has already decided that this is a state issue. The states have it. That’s where it needs to be. Women on both sides of the issue will getter a better voice at the state level," Bolduc told Fox News Digital in an interview after declaring his primary victory.