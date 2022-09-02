Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

Top GOP Senate super PAC spending $23 million to target Hassan in battleground New Hampshire

The Senate race in New Hampshire is one of a handful that may determine if the GOP wins back the Senate majority

Paul Steinhauser
By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
Sen. Maggie Hassan: ‘I want to suspend the gas tax for the rest of the year’ Video

Sen. Maggie Hassan: ‘I want to suspend the gas tax for the rest of the year’

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan calls July 4th "a great day to celebrate our freedom, our independence, and what Americans have in common, which is that love of freedom and love of country."

FIRST ON FOX: A leading super PAC that backs Senate Republicans says it will spend $23 million to buy TV time in the small but crucial battleground state of New Hampshire as the group targets Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in a key contest.

Senate Leadership Fund, which shared its announcement first with Fox News on Friday, says the start date for their ad reservation is Sept. 13, which is primary day in New Hampshire. 

A handful of Republicans are running to challenge Hassan in a general election showdown that may determine if the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority in November’s midterms.

Republicans view Hassan, a former governor and first-term senator, as vulnerable as she runs for re-election due to her lackluster approval ratings in public opinion surveys. And the move by the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), which is aligned with longtime Senate GOP leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, is another sign that Republicans still believe Hassan is beatable in November, even without a topflight GOP nominee.

TRUMP MOVES CLOSER TO ENDORSING IN NEW HAMPSHIRE'S CRUCIAL GOP SENATE PRIMARY

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, at the annual Independence Day parade in Amherst, N.H., on July 4, 2022 

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, at the annual Independence Day parade in Amherst, N.H., on July 4, 2022  (Fox News)

"Maggie Hassan's weak record of rubber-stamping Joe Biden's inflationary spending and taxes has hurt Granite Staters, and they know it. This is a top-tier pickup opportunity for us, putting the Senate majority within reach," SLF President Steven Law argued in a statement to Fox News.

The announcement from SLF comes as its affiliated non-profit advocacy group, One Nation, is in the process of wrapping up $4.7 million in summer ad spending in New Hampshire’s Senate race. Those spots urged Hassan to stop backing what Republicans say are liberal policies that fueled this year’s record inflation.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

