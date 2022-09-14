EXCLUSIVE: Tim Scott releases first campaign ad on how he 'will never back down' from his values

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., released the first advertisement for his re-election campaign talking about his upbringing, values, and what that makes him the best choice for the South Carolina Senate seat in the midterm elections this fall.

The ad, labeled "Cotton to Congress," is part of a seven figure ad buy that will air in Columbia, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach media markets. Scott's ad will air for the first time this weekend at the USC v. UGA football game.

"My granddaddy was in the third grade when he stopped going to school, and started picking cotton. He never learned to read or write and grew up in the segregated South," Scott said in the new ad obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital

"He didn’t let life’s challenges make him bitter — a victim. Instead, he taught me about faith and hard work. He refused to listen to those who wanted us to hate our country because of our past. Instead, he taught me to love America because of the promise of our future. I was raised by that man, and my single mama, in poverty," the GOP senator said in the ad, over a photo of his grandfather and mother.

"Because of their strength, their values and this amazing land of opportunity. Today, I represent you in the U.S. Senate. That is why I will never back down, and never apologize, in defense of America and the conservative values that make us exceptional. From cotton to Congress in one lifetime. God Bless America."

Scott took office in 2013 and is seeking re-election this fall where he will compete against Democratic nominee Krystle Matthews.

As a member of the Senate Finance Committee, Scott recently joined Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, in introducing a bill to block the IRS provision in the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act that would fund the hiring of approximately 80,000 new agents. The legislation would prevent the IRS from auditing Americans making under 400k per year.

"The Democrats’ plan to supersize the IRS flies in the face of President Biden’s promise not to increase taxes on middle-class and low-income Americans. The truth is: The majority of taxes gained from IRS audits come from individuals making less than $200,000 a year," Scott wrote in a press release announcing the new bill.

"The American people are tired of this administration’s vague, misleading messages. This bill would hold President Biden to his word and ensure hard-working Americans are not forced to pay for yet another broken promise," he continued.