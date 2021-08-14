Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Proud American
Published

WWII veteran sings national anthem before Michigan baseball game in viral video

96-year-old John Pylman sang the national anthem before the West Michigan Whitecaps played

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
96-year-old WWII veteran sings national anthem Video

96-year-old WWII veteran sings national anthem

John Pylman, a 96-year-old WWII veteran, sang the national anthem before a Minor League Baseball game in Comstock, Michigan, on Aug. 5.

A Minor League Baseball game in Michigan started out on just the right note when a veteran sang the national anthem

John Pylman, 96, a WWII veteran, delivered his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Aug. 5 before the West Michigan Whitecaps played a home game in Comstock, Michigan

A video of his performance was posted on Facebook by the West Michigan Whitecaps and as of Saturday morning, the clip had been viewed more than 3.3 million times. 

STORE EMPLOYEE PAYS VETERAN’S GROCERY BILL: ‘THE LEAST I COULD DO’

When Pylman was finished singing, he saluted and the ballpark announcer said: "Thank you John and thank you for your service."

Commenters on the viral clip also thanked Pylman for his performance. 

"Probably the best version I have ever heard or will ever hear because it comes from his heart," one person wrote. 

Someone else commented: "Awesome, sung by someone who understands the true meaning of our flag."

9/11: 24-MILE BIKE RIDE TO HONOR VICTIMS, OUR NATION’S RESILIENCE 20 YEARS LATER

Pylman, an Air Force veteran and former singer with Michigan’s Schubert Male Chorus in Grand Rapids, told MLive that his most recent performance was a way for him to honor the U.S.

"To me, it means the United States of America, worth fighting for," Pylman told MLive. "God’s blessed us with this wonderful country, let’s take care of it. It’s worth fighting for."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

However, this wasn’t his first time performing the national anthem at a Whitecaps game. 

Pylman told MLive that he has sung at eight home games for the Minor League team since auditioning several years ago. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

According to MLive, Pylman enlisted in the Air Force in 1943 and served in the Eighth Air Force in England as a navigator on the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress plane. 

After he finished his military service, Pylman went on to study education and later became a principal.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.