84-year-old McDonald's employee retires after 45 years: 'Well-deserved break'

After four and a half decades of serving customers, a McDonald's employee in western Pennsylvania finally hung up her badge with the golden arches.

Dot Sharp, 84, took her last order from her granddaughter, who was a fellow co-worker, before she clocked out from her final shift at the fast food restaurant in Gibsonia. She began working there in 1978.

In a line that reportedly wrapped around the building, Sharp's regular customers queued at the drive-thru to wish her well on her last day.

"The best part of my job has always been the people," the octogenarian said in a press release obtained by Fox TV Stations. "I love my customers and my co-workers."

The retiree, who was a working, single mother, also commended the McDonald's joint for being flexible with her busy schedule.

"The McDonald’s owners have always been great to work for," Sharp said. "I was a single mom. They gave me all the flexibility I needed to earn a living and take care of my kids."

Sharp, as an employee, saw introductions of McDonald's classic dishes like the McDouble and the McChicken.

While McMuffins and Filet-O-Fishes were around when Sharp began working, Chicken McNuggets weren't introduced until 1979.

Back in 1978, every McDonald's item cost less than a dollar. An order of large fries were priced at around 50 cents, and a Big Mac could cost as much as 90 cents.

Meghan Sweeney, McDonald's of Gibsonia owner-operator, praised Sharp for her work and called her an "amazing contributor" to the restaurant location.

"She brought a sunny disposition to every shift and always made the customer her top priority," Sweeney said in a news release. "I’m hoping Dot enjoys a well-deserved break in her retirement."

"Our customers love her and so have generations of her fellow co-workers," Sweeney added. "We’re so lucky to have had her on our team!"