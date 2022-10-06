'World's oldest dog,' Pebbles, dies at 22

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, has died just five months shy of her 23rd birthday. On Wednesday, Guinness World Records announced the toy fox terrier passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home in Taylors, South Carolina.

"She was a once in a lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have her as a pet and family member," owners Bobby and Julie Gregory said in a statement on Instagram. "There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed."

Born on March 28, 2000, in Long Island, New York, Pebbles became the world’s oldest living dog in May 2022.

Her ‘pawrents' Bobby and Julie Gregory realized that Pebbles would break the record after the former oldest living dog, 21-year-old TobyKeith, was recognized by Guinness in April 2022.

Pebbles had 32 puppies in her lifetime with her partner, Rocky, the press release said. Rocky died in 2016, but the two "shared many years of companionship."

According to Guinness, over 10 years ago, Pebbles' veterinarian placed her on a cat food diet, which is higher in meat-based protein than dog food.

Pebbles occasionally got to indulge – like when she got a stack of ribs for her 22nd birthday.

The Gregorys said that the secret for Pebble's longevity was "showering her with plenty of love and attention."

Pebbles will be remembered for her love for listening to county music and enjoying the summer months, as well as being a world record holder.

