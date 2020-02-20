Margarita recipes perfect for National Margarita Day

National Margarita Day is here, and that means it’s time to bust out your lime and salt (or sugar or cinnamon) for the occasion.

But instead of celebrating it with the same old blended tequila-and-triple-sec combo you’ve likely been slurping down since college, elevate the experience with one of the recipes below.

Watermelon Jalapeno Margarita

Spice is nice — and with refreshing watermelon, you’ll feel all summery, even in late February.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Sesión Blanco

1 ½ ounces watermelon juice

1 to 2 pieces jalapeno, muddled

⅔ ounces lime

⅓ ounces agave (depending on taste)

Add all ingredients to shaker. Shake and strain over ice into a rocks glass with a spice-salted rim.

Blood Orange Margarita

For more of a wintry theme, use this cold-season citrus for a tangy punch.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Sesión Reposado

½ ounce Solerno liqueur

⅔ ounce blood orange juice

⅔ ounce lime

⅙ ounce agave

Black salt

Add all ingredients (aside from salt) to a shaker. Shake, then strain over ice into a rocks glass with a salted rim.

Blueberry Margarita

Since you eat with your eyes first, Ed McFarland, the chef and owner of Ed’s Lobster Bar, hatched up this visually (and palatably) bright cocktail.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Espolon Blanco Tequila

1½ ounces lime juice

1½ ounces blueberry juice*

¾ ounce simple syrup

Pour all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Strain into a glass with crushed ice. Makes one cocktail.

*For the blueberry juice: Mix 1 pint of blueberries, 1 tablespoon of sugar, and 1 tablespoon of water in a saucepot. Heat on high to soften the berries. Once cooled, pass the berries through a strainer and chill.

It Takes Two To Mango

This sweet and spicy concoction combines fan-favorite Arizona mango tea with a hot sauce kick.

Ingredients:

½ ounce Fresh Lime juice

½ ounce agave nectar

1 ½ ounces Arizona Mucho Mango

1 ½ ounces Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

2 dashes Mexican hot sauce

1 cup ice

Combine ingredients in a blender. Blend until ice is smooth. Serve up with lime wedge.

Pear and Rosemary Margarita

Class up National Margarita Day with mild pear and earthy rosemary. You can also add a pear twist for some serious clout with your friends — or your social media followers.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Sesión Blanco

½ ounces Poire Williams

½ ounce lime juice

2 sprigs rosemary (one for garnish)

Add the tequila, Pore Williams and lime juice to a shaker with a few leaves of rosemary. Shake with ice and fine strain. Pour into a coupe cocktail glass, garnished with a rosemary sprig or pear twist.

Snow White Coconut Margarita

If you like pina coladas … this coconut-heavy margarita might be the one for you. Getting caught in the rain is purely optional, though.

Ingredients:

3 ounces Patrón Silver

1 ½ ounces Patrón Citrónge Orange

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1 ½ ounces coconut cream

1 ½ ounces coconut milk

Combine coconut cream and coconut milk in a shaker and shake thoroughly; pour remaining ingredients in and shake. Strain into glass and garnish with salt, if desired.