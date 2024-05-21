Kentucky mom shocks husband after giving birth en route to the hospital, says he looked ‘scared by a ghost’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A woman gave birth to her second child while sitting in the front seat of her husband’s car on the way to the hospital — and didn’t make a peep.

Brooke Canady, 30, was 37 weeks pregnant with her second son when she awoke on May 8, 2024, and felt strong contractions.

The Lexington, Kentucky, occupational therapist called her office to say she would be taking the day off before her contractions began to become more painful and consistent.

She waited a few minutes to wake her husband, Jeffrey Canady, who had been up through the night taking care of Truett, their two-year-old son, Brooke Canady told Fox News Digital.

By 7:00 a.m., the mom was having contractions less than five minutes apart, which is when she called her doula — who advised her to go to the hospital.

After struggling to get in the car, Canady recalled having to sit in the front passenger seat, as there were two car seats already installed in the back.

"Once we were in the car on our way, my contractions were so intense the only thing I could say was, ‘Flashers,' telling my husband to turn on his flashers and get to the hospital as quickly as he could," she told Fox News Digital.

"He looked like he had just been scared by a ghost and yelled, ‘AHHH!’"

With a 45-minute drive to the hospital ahead of them, Canady said she knew she wasn’t going to make it on time.

"Fifteen minutes into our drive, my body started involuntarily pushing," she recalled.

Just 10 minutes from the hospital, Canady said she felt her water break and no longer felt any pain as she quietly said to her husband, "I’m going to have this baby."

"He told me that he never heard another word from me until after we parked," Canady said — which would be the moment her husband realized he was now a father of two.

At the stop light near the hospital, Canady said she could see her son’s head — and within seconds she was able to grab him and pull him onto her chest.

Several members of the emergency hospital staff rushed to the vehicle.

"This was the moment that my husband put the car in park and looked over at us," she recalled.

She added, "He was so focused on his driving and getting us safely to the hospital that he never took his eyes off the road and was shocked. He looked like he had just been scared by a ghost and yelled, ‘AHHH!’"

Soon after, several members of the emergency hospital staff rushed to the vehicle where Canady said her OBGYN happened to be as well.

With help from the staff and her husband’s knowledge, the Canadys agreed that they welcomed Truett Canady at 8:38 a.m. He weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz.

After a chaotic birth, Canady's new son is healthy and has a "very calm" personality, she said.

"It’s a surreal feeling to be a mom again, be proud of how my body is providing for our newborn and to have such a redemptive birth story this time," she said.

Canady’s older son, Tripp Canady, had complications after birth, which resulted in a week-long stay in the NICU — something Canady said was a traumatic experience for her.

This time around, the mom of two said she prayed hard her body would be ready to welcome another baby.

"The birth experience I had was everything I could’ve ever wanted and a true testimony of God’s faithfulness and the amazing capability of a mother bringing her baby into the world," she said.

Both mom and baby are healthy and home now.