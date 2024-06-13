Woman turns backyard into ‘goth’ garden with dark plants and flowers: ‘Not a phase'

A woman has spent thousands of dollars transforming her backyard into a gothic-style outdoor space.

Chloe Hurst, 29, is a graphic designer from Carleton Place, Ontario, Canada, who is reportedly obsessed with the color black.

The owner of a semi-detached bungalow lives with her contractor husband, Jason, and has spent roughly $1,000 each year on making her backyard a goth garden.

She's dreamed of creating a black nursery in her backyard ever since she was a little girl, she told SWNS.

"When I got my own house, I always wanted to turn it into something really special. I wanted it to look mysterious and weird," she said.

Growing up, Hurst said she would help her mother plant colorful flowers in their home garden, but she always wanted to plant black flowers in her own.

Today, she has black petunias, lilies, tulips and mondo grass in her outdoor space.

"It’s been a really long journey — each of my plants are born in local nurseries," she told SWNS.

Hurst said she likes a "full garden," so her space has dark shrubs, sweet potato vines and perennials.

In the six years she and her husband have been in the home, Hurst said she has spent about $6,000 making her outdoor space "goth."

Hurst told SWNS that she takes inspiration from "The Addams Family" and "Dark Shadows," but that she's always enjoyed the "darker" things in life.

"I’ve always loved dark, moody gardens. It’s not depressing [and] it brings me so much joy," she said.

Hurst said that her parents would try dressing her in bright colors, such as pink, when she was growing up, but she always wanted to wear black instead.

"I really was born this way," she told SWNS. "I immersed myself in goth culture when I was in my teens [and] it’s not just an aesthetic."

The graphic designer said the interior of her home is filled with bone décor, different shades of black and moody wallpaper — something her husband has had to get used to over the years, she said.

"If I had the choice, I’d paint every room black. Him, not so much," she added.

Hurst’s goal is to make her living space into a haunted, Victorian-style home in the future.

With over 218,000 Instagram followers, Hurst shared her "goth garden" ways with those interested.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hurst for further comment.