Texas stylist known as ‘Color Analysis Queen' reveals the three colors that are safe for every client

Tatum Schwerin, a Dallas-based mom of three, calls herself the "Color Analysis Queen" for a reason.

She's making it her mission to help women across the country find the best colors to incorporate into their personal style and wardrobes.

Schwerin is founder of Curated & Clothed, a company that performs virtual and in-person styling services for women.

WHAT COLOR LOOKS BEST ON ME? EXPERT TIPS FOR CHOOSING THE COLOR PALETTE THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOUR TONES

Originally an image consultant, she told Fox News Digital about the art of color analysis — and how she came to love this field of work as she helps women choose the best colors for their skin tone and overall appearance.

"I started probably four or five years ago helping women in their closets, and I wanted to learn more about color to be able to help my clients," she said.

She added, "What I found was, in order to be able to tell you what your best colors were, I was going to have to drape you, isolate the skin, get all the makeup off, etc. to really nail your best colors."

After realizing she had an eye for color and could use the pattern of the eye to shape a color scheme, she said her friends were the first to jump at the chance to get their colors done.

AS WEDDING COLOR OF THE YEAR IS ANNOUNCED FOR 2024, SEE THE HUE THAT BRIDES ARE EXPECTED TO CHOOSE

"So, I started offering it as a service to my clients, and it just took off from there," she said.

The trend of "getting your colors done," she said, was popular in the '80s and has come back around — as many trends often do.

Today, Schwerin examines features such as the pattern of a client's eye and the shade of a client's skin to identify the best color palette for the customer.

"All color analysis is based off the original artist's palette of spring, summer, autumn and winter," she said.

The process in 2024 has expanded to 16 different possibilities.

OBTAINING THE LOOK AND FEEL OF QUIET LUXURY, A FASHION TREND THAT'S ONLY GROWING

Schwerin said a color analysis begins with a customer sitting in her chair wearing no makeup.

She also asks people — if relevant — to bring along an image of themselves before they colored their hair.

Then, she isolates the skin and begins to put shades of colors close to the customer's face for viewing.

"I start with undertone in determining if you are cool or warm, and then from there we find your best colors. Then I show you your worst colors, the ones you want to avoid," she said.

Schwerin said that, for example, "someone who would be a ‘cool winter’ would mean that she [has] the flow of a ‘winter’ and a ‘summer' — maybe she has the pattern of a ‘summer’ eye yet has coloring in her hair and skin that’s more in line with ‘winter.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Schwerin made sure to note that anyone can wear any color they want — these are simply color suggestions for investment wardrobe pieces.

The "Color Analysis Queen" will also share the best metals for women to wear, the best makeup shades to use and more.

At the end of the appointment, Schwerin lets her clients take home a color wallet with the most flattering shades to help guide their styling choices.

She did say, by the way, that there are three colors that are usually a safe bet when it comes to any wardrobe.

Those would be white, red and navy.

"There’s a shade of white that looks good on everyone, and navy is a universal color," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The business owner, who has nearly 83,000 TikTok followers and over 10 million views on some videos, said that getting a color analysis done is something that lasts a lifetime, as one’s color palette never changes.

"While your color palette never changes, the recommendations could change for the best hair color for you," she said.

Schwerin also said one’s color palette becomes more important to follow with age.

"As you get older, wearing the wrong colors does add the appearance of texture and shadows in the skin," she said.

For more information on Schwerin's color analysis process, anyone can visit curatedandclothed.com.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.