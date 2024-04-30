Color-obsessed woman on TikTok makes orange her entire personality: 'I don't chase, I attract'

No one is questioning this woman’s favorite color.

Sheri Scott is a 37-year-old content creator, business strategist and personal "dopamine dresser" living in Margate, England who is obsessed with the color orange.

Known as Forever Yours Betty to her 120,000 Instagram followers, Scott told Fox News Digital this week that loving the color orange has always been part of her life.

"I don’t own anything black and I wear orange within every single outfit," she said.

When Scott was 21 years old, she dyed her hair red because she thought redheads were "the most beautiful women in the world," she said.

After feeling it wasn’t quite right, she took the topic up with her hairdresser, who advised against dying her hair a deeper red — as that would make it seem orange.

"As the saying goes, I don’t chase, I attract — that’s how it feels with me and orange."

That idea actually appealed to Scott, she said.

"Once my hair was orange, it was like I reached my fullest form," she said, adding that she felt completely herself for the first time in her life.

After starting a blog in 2011, Scott said her personality and community online just took off.

There, she shares clothes and trinkets that are unique — typically including the color orange — and helps her followers find their style through dressing in color.

The content creator has over 2.9 million "likes" on TikTok, where she shares a similar type of content; but Scott said she didn’t set out to make herself an online personality.

She added that the color makes her feel "so powerful, yet playful, strong, yet silly, energetic and empathetic."

Scott told Fox News Digital that at the age of 34, she was diagnosed with ADHD and autism — something she said is reflected in her obsession with the color.

"Wearing all orange is not only how I express myself, it makes decision paralysis and sensory issues easy to work with when you have such an interchangeable wardrobe," she said.

She added, "As long as I’m spreading happiness in some sort of way, then that makes me happy."

Items in Scott’s home that are found in the color orange include the radiator, teddy bears, drawers, paintings, a sofa and pillows, per SWNS.