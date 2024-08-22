Woman sparks online debate after wearing shorts to job interview, recruiter sends her home

A woman on social media has sparked debate after wearing a controversial outfit to a job interview.

In a now-viral TikTok that has garnered over 5.5 million views, Tyreshia Morgan of Texas shared a video of herself wearing black tailored shorts, a white T-shirt and a white sweater.

While the attire may not seem out of the ordinary, this was the outfit she wore to a job interview — which resulted in her getting turned away by the recruiter upon her arrival.

AVOID ASKING THESE QUESTIONS WHEN CONDUCTING AN INTERVIEW; THEY COULD GET YOU INTO TROUBLE

"The recruiter REJECTED me because of this," Morgan wrote at the top of her video.

She captioned the video, "I cannot believe the recruiter asked me to change my interview clothes, then come back. I look very neat and professional, so no!"

Morgan arrived at her interview and got dress-coded before being told she could be rescheduled for the next day, she relayed in her video.

The recruiters even presented her with the option of going home, changing and then coming back to reconvene.

SOCIAL MEDIA USERS BLAST SWIMSUIT COMPANY OVER BIKINI MADE 'IN HONOR' OF ROSA PARKS: 'TOO DISRESPECTFUL'

She went on to showcase the outfit she wore, highlighting the high-rise tailored black shorts from Target — which she linked in her bio.

Her viral video has caused a stir on social media as several users came to her defense, while the majority of others found the shorts to be an unprofessional choice for the interview.

"Ma'am, you look cute! Why can't we get an update on these old dress codes?!?! It's not the 1950s anymore," one user wrote.

NEW JERSEY WOMAN GOES VIRAL FOR 'MOB-WIFE AESTHETIC,' PROMPTS WOMEN TO DON FLASHY FASHION

"You should see the stuff [I've] seen people wear to interviews. There’s nothing wrong with this in warm weather," another person commented.

An overwhelming number of social media creators called out the TikToker for her choice of wardrobe and even found the recruiter's advice to be a teaching moment.

"And in San Antonio?! Tyreshia, we have the most lax business casual allowances because of the heat and the vibe BUT shorts are never appropriate for an interview. Bless the second chances!" one social media commented.

Human resources professionals even jumped in on the conversation supporting the recruiter's actions.

VIRAL MYTH ABOUT GUESTS WEARING RED TO WEDDINGS CARRIES SCANDALOUS MEANING, BUT IS IT TRUE?

"HR here … the fact they allowed you to change and have a redo says a lot. It would have been an immediate no here," one TikTok user stated.

"Former recruiter/HR here. It’s a hard ‘no reschedule’ if you don’t see the issue. They were being kind," another shared.

The choice of attire prompted others to mention the need for career prep in school and college so that applicants have a better understanding of what to prepare for and expect from a job interview environment.

"This is why career preparedness is essential," another user added.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Schools REALLY need to bring back career day and career prep classes," one TikTok account owner wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tyreshia Morgan for comment.

Former recruiter-turned-career coach Chelsea Stokes of New York shared her thoughts on the importance of professionalism and first impressions, which tie into clothing choices.

"I always tell my clients to err on the side of caution with interview attire," Stokes said to Fox News Digital.

"It is better to dress more professionally and land the job than not," she said.

"You have to keep in mind, the hiring team does not know you; this is their very first impression of you."

VIRAL WORK TREND FAVORS 'THE BIG TALK' DURING JOB INTERVIEWS OVER SMALL TALK: 'VULNERABILITY IS DISARMING'

Once people are hired and gain a better understanding of the culture in which they work, then it may be OK to take more liberties in attire, depending on the work culture at a given company, she indicated.

A person's specific role in a company is also a factor in terms of what can or cannot be worn in an interview and on the job.

While it is important to feel comfortable during an interview and not be tense, Stokes said people have not yet "earned the right" to be comfortable.

"Once you get the job and show what you can do, you can likely dress comfortably. In an interview process, you have to put your best foot forward," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Stokes also addressed the mindsets of Gen Z and Gen X when it comes to business attire for work, saying that in her opinion, there is no "right" or "wrong" or hard-and-fast rules.

"Wearing shorts to work isn't objectively ‘wrong’ or ‘right.’ To Gen Z, it's probably more acceptable, whereas to a Gen X, maybe not so much," Stokes added.

People should also think about what others' perceptions of an outfit may be.

"My thought is, why take the risk if this isn't something everyone is OK with?" she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It doesn't hurt to change to a longer skirt, pants or jeans. We have to be careful to not insist on our own way just because we think something is right. At work, you're dealing with different people and varying opinions," she told Fox News Digital.

"Just because you view your work attire as appropriate doesn't mean everyone else will feel that way."