Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Woman who sold cheap Goodwill vase for over $100K speaks out

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
murano vase split

Jessica Vincent, 43, of Lynchburg, Virginia, spent $3.99 on a vase that caught her eye at Goodwill and wound up selling it for more than $100,000 — a thrill that she said changed her life. (Jessica Vincent/Courtesy of Rago/Wright)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'CHANGED MY LIFE' – A woman who sold a cheap vase she bought at Goodwill is speaking out after it sold at auction for over $100,000. Here's how much she originally spent. Continue reading...

'HUGE FAN' – A Costco lover from Oregon has thrown an epic Costco-themed birthday party with food samples, employee badges and a photo booth. Continue reading...

'ISN’T SHE PRETTY?' – Tears flowed from the eyes of a 101-year-old World War II veteran who met his great-great-granddaughter for the first time. Continue reading...

WWII vet holding great great granddaughter split

A World War II veteran went viral after his great-granddaughter surprised him with the birth of his great-great-granddaughter. The special family meeting was shared on TikTok. ( Lexie Fowler)

STEALS TO STAY WARM – Check out this list of 12 winter travel items you can find on Amazon – from gear that keeps you warm, to essentials that will help you neatly pack bulky clothing. Continue reading...

MARKET MEMORIES – This was the average cost of an American home in the decade you were born. Continue reading...

SURPRISE Q&A – Ross Rayburn, a yoga expert with Peloton, reveals how to deal with sadness, anger and fear. Continue reading...

Short Questions Dana Perino Ross Rayburn

Dana Perino talks with Ross Rayburn, a Texas-born top yoga instructor with Peloton — who says that it's "never too late" to remember to take a deep breath. "When you remember, you remember. And the good news is, you start to remember sooner and sometimes so soon it’s before," he says. (Fox News)

DOLLY PARTON QUIZ - Test your knowledge of all things Dolly in this fun lifestyle quiz. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.