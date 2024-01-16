Woman who sold cheap Goodwill vase for over $100K speaks out

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'CHANGED MY LIFE' – A woman who sold a cheap vase she bought at Goodwill is speaking out after it sold at auction for over $100,000. Here's how much she originally spent. Continue reading...

'HUGE FAN' – A Costco lover from Oregon has thrown an epic Costco-themed birthday party with food samples, employee badges and a photo booth. Continue reading...

'ISN’T SHE PRETTY?' – Tears flowed from the eyes of a 101-year-old World War II veteran who met his great-great-granddaughter for the first time. Continue reading...

STEALS TO STAY WARM – Check out this list of 12 winter travel items you can find on Amazon – from gear that keeps you warm, to essentials that will help you neatly pack bulky clothing. Continue reading...

MARKET MEMORIES – This was the average cost of an American home in the decade you were born. Continue reading...

SURPRISE Q&A – Ross Rayburn, a yoga expert with Peloton, reveals how to deal with sadness, anger and fear. Continue reading...

DOLLY PARTON QUIZ - Test your knowledge of all things Dolly in this fun lifestyle quiz. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

