Most popular Christmas recipes on TikTok revealed: ‘Grinch brownies’ and other viral favorites

Christmas is nearly here and people are looking for festive foods that’ll impress their family and friends.

Per usual, TikTok has an assortment of creative ideas, but some recipes are performing better than others. Journalistic.org commissioned a study from Jack & Beyond Christmas Cakes to figure out which Christmas recipes are winning over users on the video-sharing app.

The sweets company put together a seed list of popular holiday recipes and cross-referenced it with TikTok hashtags. Jack & Beyond Christmas Cakes then searched for the total number of views associated with the hashtags to determine each recipe’s popularity ranking.

With each highlighted recipe, Jack & Beyond Christmas Cakes named a top-performing video that corresponds with these holiday hashtags.

Christmas M&M Cookies – 3.6 million views

Whether you’re baking cookies for Santa or you just enjoy candy-loaded sweets, this Christmas-themed M&M cookie recipe from Christmas B Baking is an excellent option.

Roast Potato Christmas Trees – 2.6 million views

Have you ever thought of skewering your roast potatoes into the shape of a Christmas tree? Food Made Simple has, and it's earned them more than 2.6 million views. Just use grated cheese and herbs as your ornaments and say bon appétit.

Christmas Bark – 1.4 million views

Crunchy and sweet collide with Caught Snackin’s festive Christmas bark. The yummy treat includes rice square cereal, green and red chocolate candies, pretzels and marshmallows, which are held together by melted (and then hardened) white chocolate.

Grinch Brownies – 970,000 views

Dr. Seuss fans won’t be able to resist Play Party Plan’s Grinch brownie recipe. The homemade confection can be made with a standard brownie mix, mint-flavored Oreos, green ganache and red heart sprinkles.

Oreo and Reese's Chocolate Baubles - 651,000 views

Making an edible ornament becomes an easy task with this recipe from Christmas..2021.winter. The anonymous account turned Oreo cookies and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups into a sweet round ornament.

Christmas Tree Breadsticks – 283,000 views

Need a good holiday appetizer idea? Try Grace Howe’s super festive Christmas breadsticks. The recipe calls for sheet dough crust, cream cheese, spinach, cloves, garlic, cheddar cheese and a list of other seasonings. When fully sectioned and baked, you can pull these breadsticks apart.

Honey and Thyme Roasted Parsnips and Carrots – 138,200 views

Don’t forget your side dishes. TikTok user Emma Vincent is getting a lot of attention for her honey roasted parsnip and carrot recipe just in time for Christmas. Throw in some olive oil, thyme, salt and pepper, and there won’t be a veggie left on your dinner table.

Sloe Gin – 64,600 views

If you can get your hands on some blackthorn berries from your local market, then you can make a bottle of Sloe Gin. Here At The Cottage says all you need is a glass decanter, a bowl of berries, a cup and a tablespoon of brown sugar and gin. Shake the ingredients together until the sugar is dissolved and serve at your next holiday party.

Mulled Wine – 30,700 views

Stay toasty this Christmas with homemade mulled wine. TikTok user Fiefdom Design showed his followers that a simple bottle of red wine can be spiced to perfection with apple juice, orange peels, star anise, cinnamon sticks, nutmeg and brown sugar.

Jack & Beyond Christmas Cakes collected its data on Dec. 6, 2021. View count numbers are subject to change.