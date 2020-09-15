Woman too 'scared' to join gym transforms body on her own, becomes fitness influencer

An Australian woman lost 50 pounds in a matter of months, all without use of a gym.

Angel Bowyer, 22, began to gain weight because of her poor eating habits. “My diet consisted of mostly fast food, pizza, KFC, [McDonald's] and eating out. I don’t think I ate anything green in two years,” she said to news.com.au.

However, three years ago, Bowyer decided to revamp her lifestyle and focus on her fitness. Unfortunately, she was too “scared to join a gym,” she told the outlet, limiting her options to just outdoor or home exercise.

Despite this, Bowyer managed to whittle her frame down using only bodyweight exercises and HIIT workouts.

“I started off slow with one workout a week and slowly built it to more frequent training sessions, getting to at least five times a week,” she explained to news.com.au.

“I was also Googling and reading magazine articles on no-gym workouts, and following them to create ones that suit me.”

Now, Bowyer boasts 106,000 followers on Instagram, where she uses the platform to show off her impressive new physique and share exercise tips. Nowadays, though, Bowyer has gotten over her fear of the gym, and films herself using the equipment to tone up.

But Bowyer shows off more than just her body on social media. In a surprising twist, she's now finding ways to incorporate her old favorite foods into her new healthier lifestyle.

Bowyer focuses on eating whole, healthy foods with an emphasis on protein-packed options like chicken, beef and peanut butter. However, she still manages to enjoy burgers and ice cream, and insists that cutting out all of her favorite foods would not have been sustainable.

“Don’t just go cold turkey on all things yummy," she advises. "Take it slow."

For those interested in revamping their own diet, Bowyer recommends to “start finding healthy alternatives” to favorite foods and slowly incorporating them.

“It’s all about baby steps.”