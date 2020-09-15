Woman drops 165 pounds without giving up favorite foods

A diet coach in England has revealed how she lost 165 pounds without cutting out favorite foods like pizza, pie and roast dinners.

Catherine McNulty is feeling healthier than ever after slimming down, in a weight loss journey that began in 2018. The 56-year-old felt compelled to make a change after struggling to walk up the stairs at a party, and has never looked back, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

"I knew I needed to lose weight but I'd been putting it off for a while, just denying it really,” McNulty said.

The Bolton, Lancashire woman weighed 294 at her heaviest, explaining that she gained about 112 pounds in four years due to painful plantar fasciitis that made exercise agonizing. McNulty credits much of her transformation success to Slimming World, a U.K.-based weight loss group which she joined in January 2018.

Soon before she got involved with the program, McNulty said she was shocked to lose her breath while walking up the stairs of a pub, while out at a party with a friend.

“I had to ask her to stop while I got my breath back,” she recalled.

From there, McNulty committed to making a change and dropped bread, butter and double cream from her diet. She also started planning all of her meals and began walking more regularly, shedding 105 pounds in just one year.

Today, McNulty feels slim and trim at 129 pounds, and runs her own gardening business. She explained that she’s especially proud of the venture as it marks “something I would never have been able to do before.”

"It would take me a good hour and half to mow my own lawn before – not because we had a big garden, but because I was so out of breath and would have to keep stopping,” McNulty said. "Now it takes me about half an hour to do a garden, mow the lawn, trim the hedges and tidy it up – because of the weight loss."

Motivated by her own positive experience, the woman became a Slimming World consultant, encouraging others on their own wellness journeys.

“It's so supportive, every group member supports each other,” she said of her work as a diet coach. "I would never have had the confidence to stand up in front of a group like this without losing the weight, it has totally changed my life."

In the past, McNulty would eat three slices of toast, butter and jam for breakfast, followed by ham and cheese sandwiches with chips for lunch. For dinner, she would have minced beef and mashed potatoes.

Now, she looks forward to a lighter diet of ham and fruit for breakfast, salad for lunch and a healthy roast recipe for dinner, served with lots of vegetables. For a snack, she will dig into fat-free yogurt.

Though she’s lost 10 dress sizes in two years, the diet coach believes in moderation and still enjoys favorite fare like pizza, pie, roast dinners and the occasional take-out meal.

"I still treat myself to a takeaway once a month or so, but I factor that into my plan,” she revealed. "I cook everything from scratch and still eat meat pies, pasties, pizzas and even a roast dinner, which is my favorite, and still lose weight."

"I've lost more than I weigh now, it's mad to think about it,” McNulty mused. "I feel so much better now, so more confident in myself and I can do things I would never have done before.”