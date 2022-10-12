Gen Z says this emoji is ‘passive-aggressive’ — are you still using it?

Gen Z says a commonly used emoji is totally not cool.

Emojis — which first made it onto iPhone keyboards in 2011 — are a popular tool for sending messages from one person to another.

But one particular emoji is now considered "passive-aggressive," according to members of Gen Z.

The "thumbs-up" emoji is considered rude — and, according to Gen Z, it makes people who use it look old.

Among the list of emojis that make texters look old to Gen Z: the red heart, the clapping hands, and the checkmark.

Generation Z generally includes people born between the mid-to-late 1990s and the early 2010s — so it's a generation that has grown up with technology.

The emojis in question are used typically by people over the age of 35, they believe — causing the younger set to see the more mature users as just plain old.

Panelists on Fox News Channel's "Outnumbered" said this past Wednesday afternoon that they have interpreted the thumbs-up emoji as "A-OK."

Kayleigh McEnany said she learned from the list that she’s considered "old."

"My top emojis are the thumbs-up, the brown swirl — which I don’t know if that’s pudding … and red heart," she said.

Emily Compagno noted that she loves the red heart and the kiss emoji — saying she doesn’t care what Gen Z thinks of her.

"We have to somehow change our behavior and our silent communication because they’re a bunch of snowflakes? No, thanks," she said.

This is not the first time a generation gap has been mentioned during a discussion of emoticons.

For years now, people have been criticized about how they use emojis and what those emojis really mean.

The "Outnumbered" panelists concluded that all of this judgment is only going to make them want to use the "old" emojis even more.