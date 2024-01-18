Expand / Collapse search
Why a mom of twins banned her own sister-in-law from her house, plus Costco sells 'dupe' of viral mirror

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
set of twin girls

A mom of twins was right to ban her sister-in-law from her home after the woman refused to refer to the young children as individuals, Reddit users decided — and experts told Fox News Digital that twins need to have their individuality stressed. (iStock)

FAMILY DRAMA – A mom of twins banned her sister-in-law from her home after the woman refused to refer to the children as separate individuals. Here's what experts had to say. Continue reading...

'MIRROR MIRROR' – Costco is selling a "dupe" of a viral $1,000 mirror as shoppers sound off on social media about the product. Continue reading...

'WELL-DESERVED BREAK' – An 84-year-old McDonald's employee retires after 45 years of working at the fast food chain. Continue reading...

Dot Sharp working at McDonald's

Dot Sharp, 84, started working at a Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, McDonald's restaurant in 1978. (McDonald’s of Gibsonia)

STANLEY SUBS – Missed out on a Stanley Cup V-day edition? Check out these 5 trending water bottles you can find on Amazon. Continue reading...

DIGITAL DETOX – Can you ditch your cellphone for an entire month? One company will pay thousands if you do. Continue reading...

GOVERNOR GETS PERSONAL – Gov. Chris Sununu reveals his pick for the top tourist attraction in New Hampshire — and the best advice he's ever received. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino for Gov. Chris Sununu

Granite State Governor Chris Sununu gets personal in a Q&A with Dana Perino. (Fox News/Megan Smith-USA TODAY News Who Is Chris Sununu)

GOING DRY? - Celebrate "Dry January" with 4 classic and delicious non-alcoholic cocktails. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

