Why a mom of twins banned her own sister-in-law from her house, plus Costco sells 'dupe' of viral mirror

FAMILY DRAMA – A mom of twins banned her sister-in-law from her home after the woman refused to refer to the children as separate individuals. Here's what experts had to say. Continue reading...
'MIRROR MIRROR' – Costco is selling a "dupe" of a viral $1,000 mirror as shoppers sound off on social media about the product. Continue reading...
'WELL-DESERVED BREAK' – An 84-year-old McDonald's employee retires after 45 years of working at the fast food chain. Continue reading...
STANLEY SUBS – Missed out on a Stanley Cup V-day edition? Check out these 5 trending water bottles you can find on Amazon. Continue reading...
DIGITAL DETOX – Can you ditch your cellphone for an entire month? One company will pay thousands if you do. Continue reading...
GOVERNOR GETS PERSONAL – Gov. Chris Sununu reveals his pick for the top tourist attraction in New Hampshire — and the best advice he's ever received. Continue reading...
GOING DRY? - Celebrate "Dry January" with 4 classic and delicious non-alcoholic cocktails. Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
