Where to watch NFL preseason games: 5 streaming options for every budget

Football is back! NFL preseason is set to kick off August 8th, and if you’ve been itching to watch, we’ve got a list of places where you can catch all of your favorite teams.

You can take advantage of various free trials before paying full price for the rest of the season. There are also various price options that’ll suit those on a budget and those willing to splurge on their favorite sport.

GEAR UP AND EXERCISE THIS SUMMER BY PLAYING THESE POPULAR SPORTS

The NFL network provides all the preseason games and added coverage when you sign up for NFL Redzone. You can subscribe to the NFL network through certain cable providers. Providers like Cox, Dish, Fios by Verizon, Optimum, Xfinity and Spectrum all have the NFL network in their different packages.

Peacock is the subscription service that’s all about its sports offerings, which is what makes it the perfect option for NFL preseason. For just $7.99/month, you can get Peacock Premium, which offers over 50 channels and live sports. You can upgrade to the no-ad version for $13.99/month.

Hulu has all the NFL preseason games with its Hulu LiveTV subscription. You’ll pay $75.99 per month for just LiveTV, which only includes the cable TV subscription, not Hulu’s full library. You can also opt for the Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for $76.99, after a three-day free trial.

MARCH MADNESS GEAR EVERY FAN NEEDS, PLUS WHERE TO STREAM ALL THE GAMES

To get access to the NFL network, you’ll need SlingTV’s live TV subscription. There are a couple of different bundles you can choose from, depending on the other channels you want. Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra, for $70/month, will get you the largest access to live sports and commentary.

Sling’s Orange & Blue package includes networks like ESPN and the NFL Network, just without the extras like NFL Redzone. It’ll cost you $55 per month. The simple Sling Blue package, which is $40 per month, also includes the NFL network and FS1, but not any other sports channels.

DIRECTV has a sports package you can add to the base package that includes the NFL network and NFL RedZone, among a long list of other sports channels. You can choose from multiple different packages, but the Ultimate package will get you the most in terms of sporting events.

For $114.99/month, you get access to over 160 channels, with a variety of sports channels included. There’s also currently a special where you’ll pay $104.99 for 24 months.