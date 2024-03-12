Expand / Collapse search
March Madness gear every fan needs, plus where to stream all the games

Watch all your favorite NCAA teams on Hulu or Paramount+

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Prepare for March Madness with these Amazon finds  (iStock)

Get ready, basketball fans, March Madness is about to begin! While you’re waiting for selection Sunday to roll around, get ready to show your school spirit with all the best league gear. Plus, never miss a shot, block or dunk by learning the top streaming platforms for all the games.

To make sure you get all your favorite college basketball gear on time, consider signing up for an Amazon Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

And if you want to make sure you don’t miss a single second of March Madness, you get unlimited access with a Hulu or Paramount+ subscription.

Mini Basketball Stress Balls - $11.99

Take all your stress out on these basketball stress balls.  (Amazon)

While you’re screaming at the TV on game day, rooting for your favorite team, these mini basketball stress balls can help you de-stress when your team is behind. You get a 12-pack, so you can hand one out to each of your friends at your watch party.

Copy King 2024 Men's Basketball Tournament Dry Erase Bracket Poster $22.95

Keep track of the team standings with this dry-erase board.  (Amazon)

Track all the games with your own tournament dry-erase bracket board. You can fill in the teams as they’re announced on selection Sunday and continue as winners are declared.

Suclain Basketball Hoop Snack Cups $21.99

Pass out all the fan favorites in these basketball-shaped buckets.  (Amazon)

For all your game day snacks, these hoop snack cups can hold everything from pretzels to popcorn, chips and nachos. You’ll get a 24-pack, so there should be plenty for all of March Madness.

Let the Madness Begin Banner $18.99

Add a banner to show off your March Madness spirit.  (Amazon)

To add to the festivities, this "Let the Madness Begin" banner is the perfect decoration. It’s an easy-to-hand banner you can put up wherever you’re watching the game.

Barnesmith Crewneck College Teams Sweatshirt $42.95, was $45.95

Show off your school spirit with a crewneck.  (Amazon)

To support your specific college team, sport a college crewneck sweatshirt throughout the tournament. You can choose from a huge variety of schools and different colors. You can also find tons of NCAA basketball gear options at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Barnesmith Hooded Sweatshirt $46.95

If you prefer a hood, opt for one of these NCAA hoodies.  (Amazon)

If you prefer a thicker, hooded sweatshirt, you can also opt for a hooded sweatshirt featuring your favorite college basketball team. You can buy your team gear on Amazon or through Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Basketball Plastic Tablecloth $23.99

Lay out all your food on these on-theme tablecloths.  (Amazon)

To keep your buffet table clean and still be festive, throw on a basketball-themed plastic tablecloth. You can get a six-pack, so you can protect all your tables from nacho cheese and beer spills.

College Team Color Logo Can & Bottle Holder $15.99

Keep your beers cold with these team koozies.  (Amazon)

Whether you’re drinking from bottles or cans, show off your team pride with a bottle koozie with the team of your choice.

Let the madness begin College Madness Basketball T-Shirt $15.95

This March Madness t-shirt comes in a ton of colors to choose from. (Amazon)

If you’re not rooting for any particular team but still want to show up to the party looking festive, this "Let the madness begin" t-shirt can help you do just that. You can buy on Amazon or find college basketball gear on Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Aoriher Basketball Motivational Silicone Wristband Decorations $9.99

Give everyone at the party a celebratory wristband.  (Amazon)

Are you throwing the March Madness party? If you are, hand out party favors in the form of these silicone wristbands with March Madness related sayings.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals