Weather quiz! See if you know as much about the weather as meteorologists Test your knowledge of all things weather-related!



Which city is considered the lightning capital of the U.S.?

Which state experiences the most snowfall, on average?

Cumulus clouds are low-level layers with a uniform grey or white color — true or false?

What is the atmospheric layer where most weather occurs?

Most clouds can be divided into groups based on the height of the clouds — true or false?

The hottest temperature ever recorded in the U.S. was 134° F — in which state?

Which of these scales measures the intensity of tornadoes?

Which of these states, on average, has the most tornadoes?

In what year was the American Meteorological Society founded?

Until 1950, U.S. weather forecasters were forbidden from using the word "tornado" — true or false?

The coldest windchill ever recorded is -108° F — in which state?

Animal rain is a real weather phenomenon, according to National Geographic, in which small animals get swept up, then fall back to Earth with raindrops — true or false?

At what wind speed does a tropical storm become a hurricane?

Which of these is considered the deadliest weather event in the U.S. based on the number of fatalities, according to History.com?

Hot air weighs more than cold air — true or false?

