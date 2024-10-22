Walmart's October sales offer deals on clothes, tech, furniture and more

The holiday season is fast approaching, and unless you want to be stuck in long lines and crowded stores, it’s time to start shopping now! Thankfully, Walmart is loading up on deals, offering major discounts on everything from furniture to kitchen gadgets to 65-inch TVs and much more.

Whether you’re looking for holiday gifts for the whole family or you just want to score a good deal, this article lines up some of the biggest discounts you can find at Walmart this month.

Furniture

Technology

Kitchen

Toys

Fashion

Original price: $249.99

If you’ve been waiting to find a good office chair, this gaming chair might be it! It’s designed for long-term comfort. You can choose from a variety of bright colors, and you get a padded soft back and seat cushion to help support your back.

Original price: $243.90

This modern black dresser goes with just about any room style and provides six spacious drawers for all your clothes. Plus, it’s designed so the top can act as a shelf or charging station with built-in lighting.

Original price: $969.99

A double sectional sofa is cozy and provides plenty of space for the entire family. You can choose from four different neutral colors to personalize your couch to your style. The couch is made from soft corduroy and the sturdy metal frame ensures your new couch lasts for years.

Original price: $359.96

When you want a bedframe that’s easy to put together and has a comfortable headboard, look no further than this upholstered bed frame and headboard. The frame comes in bright, beautiful colors and the padded headboard is ideal for leaning on while reading or watching TV in bed.

Original price: $169.99

Protect your home by utilizing solar energy with this security camera and spotlight. The camera is meant for outdoor use and is wireless, so it easily attaches to your home or garage. You get a 360-degree view and a motion-sensored spotlight.

Original price: $249.95

No party is complete without a Bluetooth speaker. You’ll be the life of any part or get-together with a JBL Pulse Bluetooth speaker. Not only does it provide a crisp, clear sound, but it has a music-synching light show to add to the party vibe.

Original price: $449

Want a new high-tech tablet? Apple's iPad is a tablet everyone from artists to photographers to students love. It has a 10.9-inch screen with a true tone display that makes your shows, games and apps clear as day.

Original price: $348

Upgrade your viewing experience by choosing a 65-inch Roku TV. Roku makes viewing your favorite shows and movies easy, with its simple interface and mobile app.

Original price: $699.99

Having ice is a luxury, but you can have all the ice you need with a countertop ice maker. It can make up to 40 lbs. of ice per day. The ice maker is also well insulated, so unused ice lasts longer.

Original price: $219.99

Make your own delicious juices with a juicing machine. It’s a low noise machine that presses vegetables and fruits quickly. Plus, it’s simple to clean thanks to the easily removable parts.

Original price: $39.96

Heat up water in a few quick minutes using an electric tea kettle. You can find an electric kettle at Walmart that comes in classy black and dark blue and cozy green and lavender colors, among others.

Original price: $329.99

An espresso machine under $100 is a steal! This Bluebow espresso machine helps you make all your favorite espresso-based drinks. It has a professional-grade frothing wand, so you can make lattes, cappuccinos and more.

Original price: $248

The holidays are coming up, and a foldable electric scooter is a gift that kids and many adults will love. This scooter reaches up to 12 mph and can go seven miles on a single charge.

Original price: $98

Hoverboards are thrilling gifts for kids. A Gotrax hoverboard gives you 2.5 miles of continuous riding on a single charge. It also has a self-balancing control system that makes electric hoverboards easy to learn and control.

Original price: $99.99

Provide your kids with hours of fun when you get them a remote-controlled ATV. With four-wheel drive and tires made for touch terrain, your kids can bring this remote-controlled ATV almost anywhere.

Original price: $26.99

Is your child’s favorite movie Frozen? Is Elsa their favorite Disney princess? If so, a Disney Frozen ice palace complete with Elsa and Olaf. The set opens to reveal a doll house with multiple scenes kids will recognize from the movies.

Original price: $119.99

Get a professional blow out with the Nexpure blow-dryer. It comes with added safety features so it doesn’t overheat and comes with a smoothing nozzle and a diffuser that can help style all hairstyles.

Original price: $64.99

Now that the colder season is upon us, switch out your sandals for cozy lined crocs. They’re practically slippers you can wear outside. Choose between pink, blue, multicolored, black or white options.

Original price: $25.99

Load up on plaid flannel shirts now that fall is here. You can choose from over a dozen different plaid shirts that are made from 100% cotton.

Original price: $34

A cropped utility jacket gives you the pockets you need, but it’s still stylish. Pick from three different fall colors and stay cozy in this warm but lightweight jacket.