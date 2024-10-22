Expand / Collapse search
Walmart's October sales offer deals on clothes, tech, furniture and more

Pay less for big-ticket items like TVs, couches and iPads

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Get your holiday gifts or household items for less. 

Get your holiday gifts or household items for less.  (iStock )

The holiday season is fast approaching, and unless you want to be stuck in long lines and crowded stores, it’s time to start shopping now! Thankfully, Walmart is loading up on deals, offering major discounts on everything from furniture to kitchen gadgets to 65-inch TVs and much more.

Whether you’re looking for holiday gifts for the whole family or you just want to score a good deal, this article lines up some of the biggest discounts you can find at Walmart this month.

Furniture

Office chair: on sale for $139.99

Original price: $249.99

Game or work in a comfy chair with lumbar support. 

Game or work in a comfy chair with lumbar support.  (Walmart)

If you’ve been waiting to find a good office chair, this gaming chair might be it! It’s designed for long-term comfort. You can choose from a variety of bright colors, and you get a padded soft back and seat cushion to help support your back.

6-drawer dresser: on sale for $187.97

Original price: $243.90

Store everything you need in this massive six-drawer dresser. 

Store everything you need in this massive six-drawer dresser.  (Walmart)

This modern black dresser goes with just about any room style and provides six spacious drawers for all your clothes. Plus, it’s designed so the top can act as a shelf or charging station with built-in lighting.

Sectional sofa set: on sale for $798.99

Original price: $969.99

Relax after a long day on your double sectional.

Relax after a long day on your double sectional. (Walmart)

A double sectional sofa is cozy and provides plenty of space for the entire family. You can choose from four different neutral colors to personalize your couch to your style. The couch is made from soft corduroy and the sturdy metal frame ensures your new couch lasts for years.

Upholstered bed frame with wingback headboard: on sale for $179.99

Original price: $359.96

Upgrade your bedroom setup with a new bedframe. 

Upgrade your bedroom setup with a new bedframe.  (Walmart)

When you want a bedframe that’s easy to put together and has a comfortable headboard, look no further than this upholstered bed frame and headboard. The frame comes in bright, beautiful colors and the padded headboard is ideal for leaning on while reading or watching TV in bed.

Technology

Solar security camera with spotlight: on sale for $52.99

Original price: $169.99

Protect your home and save on electricity with a solar security camera. 

Protect your home and save on electricity with a solar security camera.  (Walmart)

Protect your home by utilizing solar energy with this security camera and spotlight. The camera is meant for outdoor use and is wireless, so it easily attaches to your home or garage. You get a 360-degree view and a motion-sensored spotlight.

Waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker: on sale for $199.99

Original price: $249.95

Be the life of the party with a Bluetooth speaker with built-in lights. 

Be the life of the party with a Bluetooth speaker with built-in lights.  (Walmart)

No party is complete without a Bluetooth speaker. You’ll be the life of any part or get-together with a JBL Pulse Bluetooth speaker. Not only does it provide a crisp, clear sound, but it has a music-synching light show to add to the party vibe.

2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad: on sale for $334

Original price: $449

Get a high-tech experience without the cost. 

Get a high-tech experience without the cost.  (Walmart)

Want a new high-tech tablet? Apple's iPad is a tablet everyone from artists to photographers to students love. It has a 10.9-inch screen with a true tone display that makes your shows, games and apps clear as day.

65-inch Roku TV: on sale for $298

Original price: $348

Watch your favorite shows and movies on a clear, bright screen. 

Watch your favorite shows and movies on a clear, bright screen.  (Walmart)

Upgrade your viewing experience by choosing a 65-inch Roku TV. Roku makes viewing your favorite shows and movies easy, with its simple interface and mobile app.

Kitchen

Countertop ice maker: on sale for $233.99

Original price: $699.99

Get all the ice you possibly need with a countertop ice maker. 

Get all the ice you possibly need with a countertop ice maker.  (Walmart)

Having ice is a luxury, but you can have all the ice you need with a countertop ice maker. It can make up to 40 lbs. of ice per day. The ice maker is also well insulated, so unused ice lasts longer.

Juicer: on sale for $59.99

Original price: $219.99

Make all kinds of juice with a high-end juicer. 

Make all kinds of juice with a high-end juicer.  (Walmart)

Make your own delicious juices with a juicing machine. It’s a low noise machine that presses vegetables and fruits quickly. Plus, it’s simple to clean thanks to the easily removable parts.

Electric tea kettle: on sale for $19.97

Original price: $39.96

Making tea just got easier thanks to an electric kettle. 

Making tea just got easier thanks to an electric kettle.  (Walmart)

Heat up water in a few quick minutes using an electric tea kettle. You can find an electric kettle at Walmart that comes in classy black and dark blue and cozy green and lavender colors, among others.

Espresso machine: on sale for $89.99

Original price: $329.99

Stop going to Starbucks and make your own espresso drinks at home. 

Stop going to Starbucks and make your own espresso drinks at home.  (Walmart)

An espresso machine under $100 is a steal! This Bluebow espresso machine helps you make all your favorite espresso-based drinks. It has a professional-grade frothing wand, so you can make lattes, cappuccinos and more.

Toys

Foldable electric scooter: on sale for $179

Original price: $248

An electric scooter is a fun gift for kids or adults. 

An electric scooter is a fun gift for kids or adults.  (Walmart)

The holidays are coming up, and a foldable electric scooter is a gift that kids and many adults will love. This scooter reaches up to 12 mph and can go seven miles on a single charge.

Hoverboard: on sale for $79

Original price: $98

A hoverboard provides hours of fun. 

A hoverboard provides hours of fun.  (Walmart)

Hoverboards are thrilling gifts for kids. A Gotrax hoverboard gives you 2.5 miles of continuous riding on a single charge. It also has a self-balancing control system that makes electric hoverboards easy to learn and control.

Remote control ATV: on sale for $69

Original price: $99.99

Drive this mini ATV almost anywhere. 

Drive this mini ATV almost anywhere.  (Walmart)

Provide your kids with hours of fun when you get them a remote-controlled ATV. With four-wheel drive and tires made for touch terrain, your kids can bring this remote-controlled ATV almost anywhere.

Disney Frozen Princess Elsa's ice palace: on sale for $18.88

Original price: $26.99

Kids who love Frozen won't want to stop playing with this ice palace set. 

Kids who love Frozen won't want to stop playing with this ice palace set.  (Walmart)

Is your child’s favorite movie Frozen? Is Elsa their favorite Disney princess? If so, a Disney Frozen ice palace complete with Elsa and Olaf. The set opens to reveal a doll house with multiple scenes kids will recognize from the movies.

Fashion

Professional blow-dryer: on sale for $35.99

Original price: $119.99

This is a professional grade blow-dryer, complete with attachments. 

This is a professional grade blow-dryer, complete with attachments.  (Walmart)

Get a professional blow out with the Nexpure blow-dryer. It comes with added safety features so it doesn’t overheat and comes with a smoothing nozzle and a diffuser that can help style all hairstyles.

Baya lined crocs: on sale for $39.99

Original price: $64.99

Keep your feet comfortable with lined clogs. 

Keep your feet comfortable with lined clogs.  (Walmart)

Now that the colder season is upon us, switch out your sandals for cozy lined crocs. They’re practically slippers you can wear outside. Choose between pink, blue, multicolored, black or white options.

Men’s plaid flannel shirts: on sale for $19.99

Original price: $25.99

Stock up on flannels now that it's getting cold. 

Stock up on flannels now that it's getting cold.  (Walmart)

Load up on plaid flannel shirts now that fall is here. You can choose from over a dozen different plaid shirts that are made from 100% cotton.

Women's cropped utility jacket: on sale for $10.95

Original price: $34

A lightweight, but stylish jacket, great for fall weather. 

A lightweight, but stylish jacket, great for fall weather.  (Walmart)

A cropped utility jacket gives you the pockets you need, but it’s still stylish. Pick from three different fall colors and stay cozy in this warm but lightweight jacket. 

