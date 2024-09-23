Make coffee at home with the help of these coffee gadgets

Waiting in line at Starbucks or Dunkin or wherever your go-to coffee spot is, can take up a lot of time and even more money, especially if it’s a daily habit. Switching to at-home coffee can stop you from spending hundreds on coffee each month.

Believe it or not, it’s entirely possible to make drinks that taste just as luxurious as those you’d get at any coffee shop. You just need the right coffee gadgets to get started. These coffee makers and accessories can help you break your expensive coffee habit.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get all these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $67.99

The right coffee pot can make all the difference when you’re trying to cut back on buying expensive coffee drinks. You want a coffee pot that matches your lifestyle and does a little more than brew a simple pot of coffee.

A Black & Decker coffee pot with a stainless steel carafe ensures your coffee stays hot the entire day. For busy households, a Hamilton Beach 12-cup coffee pot with an additional spot for a k-cup option, is more ideal.

Original price: $164.99

Do you prefer espresso over a classic cup of coffee? An espresso machine can help you make barista-style drinks of all kinds right at home. It takes some time to master an espresso pull, but once you do, this Casabrews espresso machine is a good place to start. It’s affordable and simple to use.

A Nespresso is an even easier option. It’s essentially a Keurig but for espresso. The Essenza Mini Nespreso is a small version of the Nespresso and makes a single cup of espresso.

Original price: $189.99

If you want the easiest possible way to make a delicious cup of coffee at home, it doesn’t get much easier than a Keurig. All you have to do is fill up the machine with water and pop a k-cup in and in just minutes you’ll have a steaming hot cup of your favorite coffee.

Amazon has a Keurig with 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12oz-cup options, so you can fill up a mug or your travel coffee mug all with one machine. You can find a variety of other Keurig options, like the Keuring mini, right on Keurig’s site.

Original price: $9.99

Instead of constantly buying coffee pot filters, a reusable one that you can simply wash each day can help you save money in the long run. Both Amazon and Walmart have reusable filters that fit most models of coffee pots.

Original price: $42.97

Part of the reason many people get coffee out is the fancy add-ins like milk foam. Well, you can create your own frothed milk with a milk frother. You can choose an electric milk frother that just involves pouring in milk and pressing a button. There are also simple handheld milk frothers that are just as easy to use.

Making coffee at home requires you to provide your own to-go cup. Luckily, there are hundreds of options to choose from. Yeti makes a reliable coffee tumbler in dozens of colors. Plus, your coffee will stay hot for hours in a Yeti. Owala also makes durable, colorful tumblers in 10 and 10 oz. sizes.

There’s a whole world full of coffee options for your coffee maker, Keurig or Nespresso. You can find a variety pack of ground Starbucks coffee in vanilla, hazelnut and caramel flavors. You can also get a variety pack of different flavor Nespresso pods for your Nespresso machines.

You can’t order a coffee extra hot when you’re at home, so a mug warmer that you can keep on your desk or coffee table can make sure your coffee doesn’t get too cold. Wayfair and Amazon have electric mug warmers that you can set your cup on to keep your coffee hot.