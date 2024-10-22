Turn up the glam on your holiday makeup with these 10 beauty items

As the holiday season approaches, it's time to start thinking about your party look. Holiday parties are a great time to try bold colors, but you should also consider a daytime glam look for family gatherings.

This list includes iconic beauty products that will take you from party to party and have you all dolled up and ready to go in no time. These products also make excellent holiday gifts for the beauty enthusiast on your list this year.

Here are 10 glam beauty products to help you stand out this holiday season:

Armani Beauty's iconic foundation is a favorite because it delivers up to 24 hours of glow, wear and hydration with medium coverage and a luminous finish – the perfect foundation for a glam look. ILIA's True Serum Foundation, $54, offers medium coverage and a natural finish suitable for all skin types. This foundation features potent levels of smoothing Niacinamide and soothing Allantoin.

This liquid eyeshadow by Armani Beauty is a fan favorite because it is crease-proof and long-lasting. It comes in a variety of finishes and colors and can be used as eyeshadow, eyeliner or highlighter. The liquid metallic eyeshadow, $6 from e.l.f, is an affordable dupe that is easy to apply and long-lasting.

Treat your lips to luxury with Armani's Lip Power Longwear Satin Lipstick. The color is intense and stays that way for eight hours of wear. Another option for a long-wearing lipstick is the trending NARS Explicit Lipstick, which is $40. Explicit lipstick delivers long-lasting comfort in a high-end dimensional satin finish with vibrant, pure-color payoff and creamy, smudge-resistant wear.

This Glow makeup set from Armani features Luminous Silk Glow Blush Shade 50, a peachy-pink, radiant powder blush, and Fluid Sheer 10, a lightweight bronze-toned glow enhancer that illuminates the skin with a naturally sunkissed, glowy skin effect. These two easy-to-use formulas blend seamlessly for a long-lasting, sunkissed, glowy makeup look. It is a great daytime look for lunch with the family.

This Armani Beauty lip set includes two hydrating, high-shine lip glosses in must-have shades. The universally flattering shades enhance your natural lip color and add a pop of color. For hydrating lipstick with a shiny finish, try Tarte's Maracuja Juicy lip balm for $26. This balm contains maracuja, grapeseed, goji, acai, acerola, pomegranate, watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, peach, cranberry and vitamin E.

Armani's Luminous Silk Cheek Tint is lightweight and provides a natural, radiant flush that lasts up to 12 hours. The iconic Luminous Silk Foundation inspires it and uses a precision tip applicator to apply one dot to the apples of the cheeks and blend using fingertips or brush. Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, $23 at Sephora, is a long-lasting liquid blush that blends and builds beautifully for a soft, healthy flush.

Urban Decay's 24/7 Moondust Glitter eyeshadow combines intense pigmentation with a mesmerizing sparkle, creating a genuinely celestial effect on the eyes. It is a great way to improve your party look's glam factor. Bodyography Glitter Pigment eyeshadow, $23.95 on Amazon, is easy to use and durable.

To ensure that your glitter makeup stays put all day (or night) long, try Urban Decay's Eyeshadow Primer Potion. This lightweight primer creates a smooth canvas for your glitter eyeshadow, ensuring maximum color payoff and long-lasting wear. Fenty Beauty's amplifying eye primer, $22, smooths lids for better blending and longer, crease-proof wear. This eye primer's weightless invisipink formula melts into all skin tones, creating a smooth surface for effortless blending.

Take your party glitter game to the next level with Urban Decay's All-Nighter waterproof makeup setting spray. This weightless mist locks in your makeup, including glitter eyeshadow, for up to 16 hours. Just spritz a few pumps onto your face after applying your makeup to keep your glitter makeup in place. Try the Tarte Shape Tape Stay Spray, $32, for an alternative setting spray that also locks down makeup for up to 16 hours. This formula contains cucumber and aloe to help refresh and soothe the skin.

Urban Decay's Naked3 Soft Pink Eyeshadow Palette features 12 rose-hued neutral shades in matte, shimmer and metallic finishes. The palette includes soft pinks, deep mauves and burgundies. This 10-color eyeshadow palette from e.l.f. cosmetics for $10 is a great dupe featuring a range of pinks, golds and browns in matte and shimmer finishes.