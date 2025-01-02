Wallets for men that are winter-ready

A wallet is more than just a place to stash your cash and cards—it also reflects style and personal taste, much like a handbag . Wallets have evolved in design, from the materials used to the technology incorporated to combat identity theft and keep your hard-earned money safe. But with so many wallets, selecting the perfect one can be overwhelming.

Understanding the different types and their features can help you find a wallet that best suits your needs, style and budget. Whether you want something sleek and compact to fit in your pocket or prefer a wallet with more space for cash and receipts, there’s a style that will meet your requirements. Here are ten to choose from.

The bifold wallet is a timeless classic that has been around for decades. It folds in half, making it a compact and versatile choice. This fine leather Bosca bifold at Nordstrom offers several card slots and a section for cash, allowing for easy organization. Bellroy makes another version, too, with five hidden card slots and a sleek design.

A trifold wallet like this leather version from Fossil on Amazon goes a step further than the classic bifold design, folding in thirds rather than halves. This provides additional space for cards, cash and other essentials. It has the added bonus of a clear window to display an ID or badge card. If leather’s not your thing and you’d prefer a durable canvas, check out this Timberland trifold on Amazon for less than $12.

With a design focused primarily on holding cards – credit cards, ID cards or business cards – this Style & Co wallet offers a low-profile fit. It features a few card slots and a small space for folded cash, making it ideal for men who don't carry much in economical faux leather. Carhartt also makes its own distressed version for around the same price if you prefer a more rugged look.

The House of Jack Co money clip wallet is a smart, modern solution for those who prefer to carry cash without bulk. It features a strong clip on one side that securely holds bills while offering card slots for essentials in stylish stitched leather. This metal money clip carryall from Amazon is also a popular option that’s about the same price as the leather version.

This Bellroy zipper wallet is a versatile and secure option for men who want to keep their cash and cards secure and safe. With a zipper closure, this wallet ensures that nothing falls out and adds an extra layer of security while still staying slim enough to fit in your pocket. It’s leather and comes in lots of different colors to choose from. If the Bellroy is out of your price range, this similar style on Amazon is half the price.

This durable Manhattan Portage travel wallet is designed to go the distance for those who are frequently on the go or travel internationally. It has 10 compartments to hold multiple passports, boarding passes, travel cards and other documents in addition to cash and credit cards. If you don’t need quite as much space, check out this version on Amazon for less than $50.

Slim wallets like this one from Bellroy are built with the modern man in mind – who wants to minimize bulk while still having enough space for his essentials. It’s designed to be ultra-compact, often holding only a few cards and a small amount of cash. Their thin profile makes them ideal for front-pocket use, allowing easy access without adding unnecessary bulk to your outfit. If you’re looking for something at a lower price point, this slim wallet is on Amazon for less than $30.

The checkbook wallet is a traditional, spacious option for men who still prefer to carry checks along with their cards and cash. This Rodeo wallet from Carhartt features a longer, rectangular shape in Carhartt’s rugged leather and provides plenty of compartments for organizing checks, business cards, receipts, cash and cards. If you want something a little more decorative, check out this deer-emblazoned House of Jack Co style for less than $40 at Amazon, perfect for the hunting enthusiast.

As the name suggests, a front pocket wallet is designed to be carried in the front pocket of your jeans, trousers or jacket. This Travelambo version is compact, slim and has a small number of card slots, perfect for those who prefer not to carry a bulky wallet in their back pocket. Front pocket wallets offer easier access, added security and better posture, as carrying a wallet in your back pocket can lead to discomfort over time. Fossil makes one, too – with a magnetic closure.

In an age where identity theft and data security are growing concerns, RFID wallets offer peace of mind by incorporating radio-frequency identification (RFID) blocking technology. This feature prevents unauthorized scanning of your credit card or ID information, keeping your data safe from potential theft. This Suavell tactical RFID wallet on Amazon is a durable and practical choice with its slim styling and aluminum construction. The RFID technology is also found in leather versions, like this one from Buffway on Amazon for less than $20.