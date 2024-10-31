Amazon Fashion celebrated at CFDA Fashion Awards: Shop what the stars wore on Amazon

Amazon is making big moves in the fashion world, making an appearance on the runway at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the end of October. Influencers attending the event sported brands from Amazon Fashion and Luxury Stores at Amazon.

Popular personalities like Angel Reese, Law Roach, Meredith Duxbury and Winnie Harlow were just a few among the attendees wearing brands you can get right on Amazon.

The night honored new visionaries in the world of American design, with guests gathering at New York City’s American Museum of Natural History. After the ceremony, Coach and Amazon Fashion hosted an official afterparty at the famed Central Park Boathouse where those in attendance flaunted gorgeous designer-brand attire.

Seen on the runway

Affordable options from Amazon Fashion

You can find some of the pieces A-listers were wearing at the event and afterparty, plus some everyday apparel you can get on Amazon Fashion and through the Coach store on Amazon.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get many of these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

These beautiful Swarovski crystal earrings were worn by Meredith Duxbury, a popular beauty and fashion influencer. You can flaunt the same clear drop-cut stones that catch the light from any angle, adding a beautiful shimmer to your look.

Leonie Hanne, the fashion blogger and model, sported these Aquazzura bow tie pumps at the awards. If you’re ready to spend, these red pumps will help you make a statement wherever you go.

A Gucci leather belt goes with any outfit that could use a belt. It makes a statement with the interlocking Gucci logo. At the awards, the belt was worn by Carter Gregory, the vice president of A&R at Capitol Records.

Original price: $225

Worn by Serena Kerrigan, the Norma Kamali fishtail gown is a flowy, stunning black dress. Made from stretchy materials, it’s the perfect blend of comfort and fashion.

These 100% leather snakeskin Giuseppe Zanotti boots are a statement piece that matches any outfit. Carter Gregory paired these boots with a Gucci leather belt for a stylish, bold look.

Stay comfortable while looking your best with this PRETTGARDEN two-piece featuring a cropped long-sleeve shirt and matching floor-length skirt. You can choose from over a dozen different colors to match the outfit to your personal style.

Original price: $39.99

Cargo pants are back in style! A pair of Lepuno cargo pants are high-waisted and moisture-wicking, but they still look professional enough for a day in the office. These pants have six deep pockets, so you can carry everything you need without needing to bring a bag with you.

Anyone who wants a fashionable, but reliable bag wants a Coach Ergo bag. Made from 50% recycled leather, it’s the perfect homage to the 90s. It’s a cute small handbag that’s perfect for everyday use.

Any man looking for a classy holiday sweater that’s professional but comfortable, an Amazon Essentials fisherman sweater hits the mark. It’s an affordable sweater that comes in plenty of different colors.

A huge trend right now is oversized clothes, and for good reason. They’re comfortable and stylish. An AUTOMET women’s oversized leather jacket offers plenty of warmth and comes in a handful of gorgeous colors.

Add a fashionable winter coat to your closet this year with the Hooever wool coat. It’s the perfect blend of polyester and wool, making for a soft and comfortable jacket. It’s knee-length, so it also provides plenty of warmth as well.

A pair of Amazon Essentials men’s chinos is the ideal blend of professional and casual. They’re wrinkle-resistant, perfect for the office, but are comfortable enough for everyday wear.

You won’t want to wear any other pair of boots after slipping on a pair of Coach Madeline industrial boots. They’re high-end leather, but durable, thanks to the rubber soles. They’re also versatile enough to be paired with any dress, pants or leggings.

The ZESICA knit sweater is a trendy pullover sweater with a vintage checkered pattern and a loose, comfortable fit. You can choose from bold colors and even bolder patterns to add some spice to your fall wardrobe.

A SHENHE cropped cardigan is a comfy, oversized sweater that you’ll want to wear around the house and while you’re out. The chunky, color block look is stylish and fun, and you can choose from about a dozen different colors.