8 unique gift ideas for the frequent traveler

Getting a gift for the travel enthusiasts you know can be difficult. Since many travelers choose to travel light, finding the right gift in the right size is often a challenge. This list has eight unique ideas that are ideal for anyone who travels on the regular.

You can find gifts for the campers, hikers, frequent flyers and road trip lovers in your life. There are items to help them relax, travel smarter and record their travels.

Travelers who love to document their adventures can take professional-quality pictures without shelling out hundreds for a high-tech camera. A camera phone converter, like this retro option from Uncommon Goods turns average iPhone pictures into even higher quality pictures. Just attach the phone converter and your phone turns into a point-and-shoot camera.

Amazon also has a phone converter that magnetically attaches to your phone, allowing you to hold it more easily and take more stable pictures.

Hikers, outdoorsy people and athletes will all appreciate a crossbody water bottle bag to take with them on their adventures. Uncommon Goods has a water bottle bag that fits large bottles and has space for your wallet, phone, keys and other belongings. It comes with a strap, so you can easily carry everything you need.

Stanley owners can also get an All Day Quencher Carry-All, which fits Stanley’s classic Quencher and has a small pocket for other belongings. It simply buttons over your Stanley and has a strap for easy carrying.

Every traveler knows how annoying it is to have your phone die when you’re in the middle of a trip. A portable phone charger can help ensure they don’t find themselves without a phone. Amazon has a portable charger that has four different charging ports.

Uncommon Goods has a portable phone charger that’s just half an inch thick and easily attaches to your phone. It provides nearly two full battery refreshes on a single charge.

A combination travel pillow and blanket is a great gift for anyone who spends a lot of time on the road or flying to new destinations. The EverSnug travel blanket and pillow compactly folds up to fit on top of any carry-on. It can be unfolded and used as a blanket or keep it folded, and it’s a comfy pillow.

Is there someone in your life who is constantly camping? Then "Where Should We Camp Next?" is the perfect book for them. It lists more than 300 camping spots across the country and is full of expert tips and recommendations on how to camp more efficiently.

Getting sleep while traveling can be difficult, but a Nodpod can help. It’s a weighted sleep mask that can relieve headaches and help travelers get the sleep they need. You can get a pair of Nodpods from Nordstrom or on Amazon.

A good hiking and traveling pack is a must for any adventurer. The Herschel Supply Co. pack is a classic backpack originally designed with mountaineering in mind. The durable fabric exterior and triple-lined inner compartment offer protection from bad weather.

An L.L. Bean rucksack is also a strong option for hikers and campers. It comes in a striking orange and green combination and has plenty of pockets for all the necessary belongings.

Coffee lovers often have to give up their favorite coffees when traveling, but this Outdoor Explorer’s on-the-go coffee kit can change all that. It offers seven coffee brewing packets that provide about two cups of coffee each. Just add hot water to the pouch, and you’ve got delicious coffee to drink while camping, hiking or road tripping.