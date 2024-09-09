5 trending handbags to complete your look this fall

Updating your handbag is one easy update to your fall look this season. Your handbag can add another layer to the fall look you are going for and can instantly modernize a more dated look.

This fall’s trending looks incorporate worn-in style and big, roomy handbags. Charms, keychains, tassels and pouches are trending this year. Studded bags are another big look of the season. Barrel bags and crescent shapes are also making a comeback. For trending hues, look for dark cherry and pea-green bags, which are going to be big this season.

Here are five trending bags to complete your fall look this year:

Original price: $78

This Steve Madden Blohon checks the box for style and color. Wear it with a casual or dressy look to complete your outfit. This faux leather shoulder bag, $16.98 on Amazon, fits the crescent shape trend, and is available in several colors.

This striking color pairs with most fall hues. Try the Frances Valentine Sweet Pea Tote in pea-green leather for a versatile bag that props up perfectly to hold your everyday essentials. This Mansur Gavriel mini leather clutch, on sale for $272 at Saks Fifth Avenue, is another way to wear the pea-green color trend.

This Barrel Bag In Coachtopia black leather is classy and practical. It's big enough to carry what you need and comes in three different colors. For a more sporty look in this style, try the Le Sport Sac barrel, which is on sale for $32.98.

Studded bags are making a big comeback. Make a big statement with this studded crossbody bag made of soft lambskin from Clare V. Or try the studded look on a classic box bag shape. This studded bag, $41.99 on Amazon, delivers a high-end look on a budget.

Bag charms are this fall’s hottest accessory trend and an easy way to breathe fresh life into your handbags. Try the cherry bag charm from Coach for a cute and playful charm. The SABREMOJI fruit charm, $69 at Nordstrom, is available in five limited edition seasonal fruits and can fit an Apple AirTag.