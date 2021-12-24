This viral 'Sugar Cookie Bread' recipe is perfect for sprinkle lovers: Here's how to make it

Christmas sugar cookies just got an upgrade.

Gracie Gordon, a food and wellness lifestyle blogger shared her twist on the holiday dessert with an original Sugar Cookie Bread recipe.

She uploaded a sneak peek of her creation to TikTok in late November, and the 12-second clip has reached more than 2.4 million people on the video-sharing app. Thousands of users have requested the recipe, which Gordon shared to her blog – the Hungry Blonde, while others have reported that the dish is a must-try.

"I came up with the recipe for Sugar Cookie Bread when I was craving my favorite Christmas cookies, but didn't feel like going through the whole process that sugar cookies require, so I transformed it into a dessert bread," Gordon told Fox News Digital. "It tastes like sugar cookies meet pound cake, and my audiences across TikTok and Instagram seemed to agree."

Gordon’s Sugar Cookie Bread recipe is gluten-free, however, she said traditional white flour can be used if that’s preferred. Here’s how you can make the viral holiday recipe at home.

Hungry Blonde’s Sugar Cookie Bread Recipe

Materials You’ll Need:

2 to 3 mixing bowls

Measuring cups and spoons

Mixing utensils

Whisk

Loaf pan

Parchment paper

Cooling rack

Ingredients:

Sugar Cookie Bread

½ cup or 1 stick of unsalted butter (melted)

1 cup of granulated sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon of almond extract

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

½ cup of milk

1⅓ cup of gluten-free flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

¼ teaspoon of baking soda

¼ teaspoon of salt

3 teaspoons of red and green sprinkles

Glaze

½ cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon milk

More sprinkles

Instructions:

Sugar Cookie Bread:

Mix the butter and sugar in a large bowl before adding the egg, almond extract and vanilla extract. Pour in and mix the milk with the rest of your liquid ingredients. Keep mixing until it’s all fully combined. In a separate bowl, add the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt, and mix the dry ingredients together. Combine your wet and dry ingredients in a single bowl and mix it all together until the batter reaches a smooth consistency. Add in the red and green sprinkles and gently mix them in. Note: Gordon warns to not "over-mix," so the sprinkles’ won’t "bleed." Grease and line a loaf pan with parchment paper before you pour the batter in. Bake the Sugar Cookie Bread in an oven that’s set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Gordon recommends baking the dessert for 45 to 50 minutes. The bread is ready when you can poke a toothpick in and it comes out clean. Remove the bread and let it stand in the loaf pan for 20 minutes. Transfer the bread to a cooling rack while you prepare the glaze.

Glaze

Pour the powdered sugar and milk into a bowl and whisk together until the glaze is smooth. Drizzle the glaze over the Sugar Cookie Bread and add more sprinkles, if desired.

Since going viral on TikTok, Gordon told Fox that she’s created five other cookie bread recipes, including a Candy Cane Sugar Cookie Bread, an Oatmeal Cookie Bread, a Monster Cookie Bread, a Thin Mint Sugar Cookie Bread, and a Cinnamon Crunch Sugar Cookie Bread.

Each recipe is gluten-free and can be found on Gordon’s TikTok account – @Hungry.Blonde.

This original recipe is owned by Hungry Blonde and was shared with Fox News.