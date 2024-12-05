10 viral Christmas gifts TikTokers swear by

Stay on top of the viral Christmas trends this year and gift people the products they haven’t been able to stop talking about. TikTok is filled with incredible gift ideas for every type of person on your list. From luxury blankets to foot massagers, power tools and viral Stanley cups, these trending gifts show you really care.

Original price: $99.99

The Nekteck foot massager is all over TikTok, coming in as one of the number one gift ideas of the season. Reviewers can’t stop talking about how warm and cozy the massager is. It’s easy to put your feet up and enjoy the 360-degree massage.

Bearpaw slippers are super versatile slippers that can be worn both inside and out thanks to the BearCoat rain and stain repellent feature. The inside of the slippers are lined with a soft wool lining, and the exterior is beautiful suede.

When the house needs some humidity on cool winter days, a cloud humidifier can help you breathe better, plus it’s fun to watch. It creates a rain sound which can help create a peaceful atmosphere and help you sleep. The humidifier is also color-changing, so you can customize the light to your home’s specific style.

Original price: $89.99

High on all the lists of gifts for men is the WorX SwitchDriver. It’s a drill that helps you switch bits in seconds, making quick work of DIY projects. It’s a high-quality drill with a unique feature, all for under $100.

Stanley cups are still hugely popular, especially in the TikTok world. There are multiple collabs between celebrities like Leo Messi and Tyla, and you can get themed bottles with collections like the Barbie collection or the Comfort & Joy collection.

Amazon also has the classic Stanley Quenchers in over 30 different colors and in multiple sizes, ranging from 14 ounces to 64 ounces.

The coziest blanket of the year, according to TikTokers, is the Bedsure flannel fleece blanket. It’s huge, soft and ultra warm while still being lightweight. You can find the Bedsure fleece blanket on the Bedsure site or on Amazon.

Original price: $24.99

One of the gifts on just about everyone’s TikTok list is this four-in-one USB charging cable. It fits a huge variety of different devices and is a durable cord designed to last. It also won’t tangle, and it’ll charge your devices quickly.

Original price: $79.99

Rather than gifting expensive TVs, a mini projector is the perfect nostalgic gift. They give 90s vibes but have the speed and technology of 2024. A mini projector from Amazon is compact enough to take anywhere and connects to many different systems.

Walmart’s portable projector supports 4K visuals and swivels nearly 180 degrees, so you can put the projector anywhere and still get a clear picture.

Original price: $35.99

MAANGE makeup brushes are a favorite among beauty TikTokers. They’re incredibly affordable and work just as well as expensive, luxurious brands. You can get a 42-piece set, complete with a large variety of different brush sizes, makeup blenders and a case to fit it all in.

Carhartt beanies are becoming more popular, thanks to their durability and the huge variety of color choices. This cow print Carhartt beanie from Walmart is especially popular on the TikTok shop this year, but you can also find fun knitted Christmas-themed Carhartt beanies on the Carhartt site. You can also choose from the dozens of classic Carhartt colors on Amazon.