Stanley's new Messi x Stanley collection features athlete-focused tumblers

One of the greatest athletes in the world, Leo Messi has partnered with Stanley to release an athlete-focused Stanley bottle collection.

"The Messi x Stanley 1913 partnership is a lifetime in the making," said Matt Navarro, global president of Stanley 1913. "Stanley 1913 has been a part of Leo's family and life since he was a kid growing up in Argentina. His authentic use of Stanley 1913 products in his daily life, including our Originals mate collection, makes this a perfect fit."

The newest collection features bottles ranging from an eight-ounce cup to a 64-ounce jug. They’re all in Messi’s signature GOAT pink with shiny black accents.

Here are the five new tumblers you can find in the Messi x Stanley collection, plus a few extras from Stanley’s other collections, all of which make great gifts!

Messi x Stanley release

The Messi x Stanley Quencher comes in Messi’s signature GOAT Pink with metallic black accents. It also has a completely leakproof lid with a flip-up straw for easy drinking. The textured, comfort-grip handle also makes the cup comfortable to hold.

STANLEY LAUNCHES NEW LOVESHACKFANCY TUMBLER COLLECTION

When you choose the Messi x Stanley IceFlow Bottle, you get a 24-ounce, lightweight bottle. The AeroLight technology makes the bottle 33% lighter than most other stainless steel water bottles, so it’s ideal for athletes of all kinds.

Do you need a water bottle that can truly quench your thirst all day and night? The Messi x Stanley IceFlow Jug is an impressive 64-ounce jug with an easy-to-carry handle. Whether you’re playing soccer like Messi, running a marathon or biking for miles, this jug has enough water to get you through.

You’ll get a 1.3-quart tumbler and a cup all-in-one with the Messi x Stanley High Precision Flow Mate. It has a unique stopper that doesn’t require any twisting. Just press the button and get a continuous pour. The lip that covers the spout doubles as a mug, giving you another easy way to sip water.

STANLEY LAUNCHES BARBIE DREAM COLLECTION IN 30OZ AND 40OZ QUENCHERS

The perfect accessory to any Stanley collection is the Messi x Stanley Classic Mate Mug. It’s an eight-ounce mug that is in a unique gourd shape. It has the same double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps your drinks at the ideal temperature.

Gift these other holiday Stanleys this year

Does the person you’re buying for already have a huge collection of Stanleys? An All Day Quencher Carry-All may be a better option then. It’s a carrying case that wraps around the classic 40-ounce Quencher. It includes a carrying strap and a harness with pockets!

For a festive, compact mug, the Holiday Stay-Hot Camp Mug fits the bill. It’s a 24-ounce Stanley in a spirited deep red color, great for hot coffee or Christmas cocoa. The secure press-fit Tritan™ drink-thru lid prevents splashes, and the double-walled interior keeps your drinks hot for hours.

UNWRAP THE NEW STANLEY AND COMFORT & JOY WATER BOTTLE COLLECTION

Stanley’s flagship Quencher now comes in gorgeous, sparkly gold. The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler will keep your drinks cold or hot all day, and fits perfectly in most cupholders.

Stainless steel water bottles come in all shapes and size, but they often rival the Stanley IceFlow. The Holiday IceFlow is a Christmas-themed version of the original bottle. It’s lightweight and has a leakproof straw that easily flips up.

A bottle built for athletes, the Holiday Stanley Cross Bottle is a 23-ounce bottle with a built-in strap for easy carrying. The bottle is built to lay flat across your body and has a built-in straw protected by a cover when you’re not drinking.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Fans of Grammy-winning music artist, Tyla, won’t be able to stop talking about this Tyla Tyger Quencher. Browns and oranges mix together beautifully with the metallic highlights, creating a tumbler that looks like a bright tiger.